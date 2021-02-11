#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 1°C Thursday 11 February 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 4:55 PM
16 minutes ago 638 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/serkan mutan
Image: Shutterstock/serkan mutan

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LOCKDOWN: The majority of the current lockdown restrictions are set to be extended “until the Easter period”, the Taoiseach has said.

2. #GOOD NEWS: The HSE  has said that 12,000 people over the age of 85 will be given the Covid-19 vaccine next week.

3. #GEORGE NKENCHO: The family of a man shot dead by gardaí have called for a public investigation into his death.

4. #SHAMROCK BOWL: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that if US President Joe Biden extended an invitation to him to travel to the White House for St Patrick’s Day he would accept it

5. #DAY 3: Impeachment prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against ex-president Donald Trump in the US Senate today, backed by chilling footage that showed senior politicians fleeing for their lives during last month’s assault on Congress.

