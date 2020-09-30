The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT Education Minister Norma Foley has said that about 7,200 Leaving Cert grades have been affected by the errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

2. #DUBLIN Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has not yet seen the improvement in Covid-19 cases for Dublin to move from Level 3 restrictions to Level 2.

3. #SUBWAY The Supreme Court today ruled that sandwiches made by Subway contain too much sugar to legally be considered bread.

4. #GALWAY Gardaí in Galway have said that they will not be sharing private information with colleges, following reports of an agreement with NUIG to provide it with the addresses of students caught having house parties.

5. #HOLLYWOOD Actors Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver have been pictured wearing face coverings in Co Tipperary on set for their new film The Last Duel.