Five people sentenced over hit-and-run that killed man out walking his dog

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been sentenced over a hit-and-run that killed a man while he was out walking his dog.

Richard Gerard Boyle (42) was hospitalised after he and his dog were hit by a car in the Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast at around 10.15pm on 5 February 2021.

He later died of his injuries. His pet dog died at the scene of the collision.

The car failed to remain at the scene and was found a short time after the crash unoccupied and alight in the Norglen area of Turf lodge.

At Laganside Crown Court today, five people were sentenced.

They were Martin Sean Olali (27) from Lisburn, Martin Paul Olali (50) from Dromore, Emma McCune (28) from Lisburn, and Belfast men Tiernan Holden (25) and Hugh O’Neill (28).

Advertisement

They all had entered guilty pleas to a range of offences in an earlier court hearing.

Martin Sean Olali was handed a 31-month sentence for causing death by careless driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop and report at the scene of an accident and perverting the course of justice. He will serve half the time in prison and half on licence.

Martin Paul Olali was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, for withholding information, while Hugh O’Neill was sentenced to nine months, suspended for 18 months, for assisting offenders by providing a false alibi and withholding information.

Emma McCune was sentenced to 11 months, suspended for 18 months, for withholding information.

Meanwhile, Tiernan Holden was handed an 18-month sentence for assisting offenders by providing transport and withholding information. It is suspended for three years.

Detective Inspector Dane said Mr Boyle’s family and friends “have been left heartbroken by the void of his death”.

“While nothing can bring Richard back, we hope that today’s sentencing outcome can provide a little comfort to those who loved him, and will go some way to seeing justice served.

“There is no place on our roads for drivers like Olali, whose careless actions on the night of 5 February 2021, took the life of an innocent man who was enjoying a leisurely walk with his beloved pet.”