A FOURTH PERSON has died following the shooting of a mother and her two children in Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh last week, police in Northern Ireland have said.

Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13, were killed in a suspected triple murder and attempted suicide at a house in Maguiresbridge last Wednesday morning.

Vanessa Whyte pictured with her children James and Sara Rutledge. PSNI PSNI

The PSNI has named the deceased as Ian Rutledge, who was 43 years old.

Rutledge was taken to hospital on Wednesday 23 July, where he remained in a serious condition. He passed away this evening, a PSNI spokesperson said.

The four deceased were all from the same household.

Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.