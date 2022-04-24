Macron v Le Pen: Polls open in France as stay-at-home voters could be key

FRANCE BEGAN VOTING in a presidential election between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

Macron is in pole position to win re-election in the country’s presidential run-off, yet his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.

He is hoping that left-wing voters who backed other candidates – Jean-Luc Mélechon in particular – in the first round of voting on 10 April will back the former investment banker and his pro-business, reformist agenda over Le Pen’s populist programme.

Advertisement

A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist – yet the margin over his nationalist rival varies broadly, from six to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll.

Macron obtained nearly 27.8% and Le Pen 23.2% of the vote in the first round.

Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Polling stations opened at 8am local time today and close at 7pm in most places, apart from big cities that have chosen to keep stations open until 8pm (7pm Irish time).

Some 48.7 million French are eligible to vote.

To take account of the time difference with mainland France, polls opened earlier in overseas territories, home to almost three million French.

The first vote in the election was cast midday yesterday, Paris time, by a 90-year-old man in the tiny island territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, off the northern coast of Canada.

Polls subsequently opened in France’s islands in the Caribbean and the South American territory of French Guiana, followed by territories in the Pacific and then the Indian Ocean.

With reporting from © AFP 2022