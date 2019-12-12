'Children should not be driving these on public roads': Gardaí issue Christmas warning over scramblers

GARDAÍ HAVE REINFORCED their safety message about the dangers of quad bikes and scramblers that may be gifted to young people this Christmas.

62 people were injured in accidents involving off-road vehicles in 2017, figures released by the HSE showed last year.

Gardaí said most incidents of injury or death in collisions of scramblers or quad bikes involved children aged under 18.

Chief superintendent Paul Cleary of the National Roads Policing Bureau said gardaí “don’t want to be delivering devastating news to another family this Christmas”.

“Children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision,” said Cleary.

An Garda Síochána said some youths on scramblers have been linked to anti-social behaviour in parks and public areas.

It is illegal to use a quad bike or scrambler in these areas. It’s also illegal to used them on public roads unless they have been registered, taxed, insured and brought up to the correct standard.

Gardaí said illegal use of the vehicles poses a safety hazard and has the potential to cause fear and intimidation.

There will have a “visible presence” of gardaí in certain locations over this issue at Christmas.

Earlier this year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said better law enforcement is needed to tackle the issue of scrambler bikes.

The South Dublin County Council began a public safety campaign yesterday to highlight responsible use of quad bikes and scramblers in a supervised environment.