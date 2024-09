THE GREEN PARTY and Sinn Féin today voiced support for the State to respond to the actions of convicted paedophile Michael Shine but both party leaders said further ‘consideration’ is needed before establishing a Commission of Investigation.

Hundreds of men claim that they were abused by the former surgeon, now 93. Shine was jailed for four years in 2019 for abusing even boys in his care and was released in 2022 after serving three years.

A group of survivors have been urging politicians for a public inquiry into one of Ireland’s most prolific paedophiles, Michael Shine.

The men claim that the disgraced doctor sexually abused hundreds of boys over decades and are calling for a Commission of Investigation to probe the alleged failure of various State institutions and religious organisations to stop the abuse.

Last week, the Labour Party promised it would include a call for a commission of investigation to be established in its manifesto ahead of the next General Election after meeting with victims Cianan Murray, Ian Armstrong, Larry Torris and Gerard Murray.

At the respective party think-ins today, The Journal asked Roderic O’Gorman and Mary Lou McDonald if their parties would consider making the same decision.

McDonald said that her party are also due to meet the group of survivors next week and believes their call for a public investigation would be “very difficult” for a Government to turn down.

Her party has previously called for a 2009 review into the case by the Government to be published.

“What happened was shocking, traumatising, and although there has been a public focus on the issue, I know they feel that they haven’t got full and complete answers,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

“I want to meet with them as a matter of first priority and then, on foot of that, we will give them a more full and thought out response,” she added.

A leading human rights law firm announced last month that it would be acting on behalf of the survivors in their fight for an inquiry to be established.

Lawyer Diarmuid Brecknell previously told The Journal that a Commission of Investigation would not only highlight the actions of Michael Shine but also the failings of the State that led to men like Gerard Murray, Cianan Murray, Larry Torris and Ian Armstrong being abused for so long.

Roderic O’Gorman, leader of the Green Party, today said: “I can’t say today if a Commission of Investigation is the best way forward. But, certainly, I think a comprehensive response by the State will be needed to those victims.”

He said that Shine had committed “unspeakable crimes against incredibly, incredibly vulnerable people” and he believed the State’s response needs to be one that meets the needs of survivors.

O’Gorman added that the Government had thought “long and hard” about the decision to establish a separate public inquiry into the abuse at religious-run day schools, announced earlier this month, and that the same “detailed consideration” would be needed for the survivor’s of Michael Shine’s abuse.

Regardless of the decision, O’Gorman said, the State must find out how the abuse happened and for it was able to continue for so long.

Additional reporting by Saoirse McGarrigle