Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Fine Gael Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe with former Labour Party leader Ruairi Quinn and United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Dublin Castle during the visit of US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov

World

Greta Thunberg along with other climate change activists in Glasgow. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#COP26: US President Joe Biden has stressed that “none of us can escape the worst that’s yet to come if we don’t seize this moment,” as world leaders arrive in Glasgow this week for a major global climate summit.

#USA The White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said she has contracted Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

#JAPAN At least 17 people have been injured after a man dressed in a Joker costume and brandishing a knife stabbed at least one passenger on a Tokyo commuter train before starting a fire.

#BRITAIN UK Brexit Minister David Frost has condemned the European Union for behaving “without regard to the huge political, economic and identity sensitivities” in Northern Ireland.

#AUSTRALIA Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter today as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travellers tearing away mandatory masks to see the faces of long-missed loved ones.

PARTING SHOT

It has been hailed as the last gasp effort to save the planet’s climate, the COP26 in Glasgow.

The event will last from 31 October to 12 November. The Journal will be heading over to Scotland to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter.

This will give context to the main events of each day and fill you in on what you need to know about this year’s summit which comes on the foot of a “code red” climate report released in August.