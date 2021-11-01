Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The vast majority of people in Ireland have made personal changes in their lives for environmental reasons in recent years – but only half feel that they are doing enough, according to a poll conducted for The Good Information Project.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in Dublin today for a series of engagements with political and business leaders expected to focus on the OECD global tax deal.
- Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed today as the HSE rolls out an update to support the booster programme.
- Dublin charity Inner City Helping Homeless is to be wound down, according to the charity’s former board chairman, David Hall.
- The Special Criminal Court has rejected an application to delay the verdict in the case of four men accused of abducting and assaulting businessman Kevin Lunney.
- Public health officials have confirmed 2,855 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) is considering alleged Code of Conduct breaches against a Monaghan councillor following complaints over an election flyer that allegedly contained “racist, dangerous and xenophobic” material.
- Helen McEntee has returned as Minister of Justice today after six months maternity leave.
- Dublin Fire Brigade received 186 calls on Halloween yesterday, down from over 480 last year.
World
#COP26: US President Joe Biden has stressed that “none of us can escape the worst that’s yet to come if we don’t seize this moment,” as world leaders arrive in Glasgow this week for a major global climate summit.
#USA The White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said she has contracted Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
#JAPAN At least 17 people have been injured after a man dressed in a Joker costume and brandishing a knife stabbed at least one passenger on a Tokyo commuter train before starting a fire.
#BRITAIN UK Brexit Minister David Frost has condemned the European Union for behaving “without regard to the huge political, economic and identity sensitivities” in Northern Ireland.
#AUSTRALIA Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter today as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travellers tearing away mandatory masks to see the faces of long-missed loved ones.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
It has been hailed as the last gasp effort to save the planet’s climate, the COP26 in Glasgow.
The event will last from 31 October to 12 November. The Journal will be heading over to Scotland to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter.
This will give context to the main events of each day and fill you in on what you need to know about this year’s summit which comes on the foot of a “code red” climate report released in August.
COMMENTS