Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- In an interview with The Journal, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said children on waiting lists for spinal surgeries have been ‘failed by their own country‘
- Tributes were paid to a Clare man, Tim O’Dwyer (20), who died in a car accident in New Zealand on Christmas Day.
- Status Yellow weather warnings were in place today, as thunderstorms were forecasted by Met Éireann.
- A post-mortem of a man, who was found dead at his home in Tipperary yesterday morning, was due to be carried out today.
- Met Éireann data has shown that 2023 is the hottest year on record for Ireland.
- The Department of Foreign Affairs has assisted 57 Irish citizens and dependents in leaving Gaza to date.
- A woman in London was charged with the murder of her son (4), whose father is Irish, in court today.
- It was revealed today that organ donors in Ireland had enabled 282 transplants to take place this year.
- A table, published by the European Commission, showed that Ireland is at the bottom in the EU for use of renewables last year.
- A taxi driver was injured last night after a tree collapsed on top of his car in Waterford last night.
- Hundreds of homes were without water in Firhouse, Dublin 24, around surrounding areas after a water pipe burst.
- The HSE has warned of an expected increase in flu and Covid cases amid jump in hospitalisations.
- A girl who was critically injured in the Parnell Square attack is “more alert” and “smiled” since leaving ICU, her mother said.
- Over €1.12 million worth of cocaine was found in man’s suitcase at Dublin Airport today.
The release of thousands of state papers revealed:
- A tranche of letters from 1992, sent to former Irish President Mary Robinson and Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, at the height of the X Case debate.
- Tony Blair wanted to have ‘a good time’ during 1993 trip to Ireland, ideally involving U2.
- A claim, made in 2001, that IRA members were in Colombia on holiday, not to train FARC, “insulted US intelligence”.
- 9/11 sparked fears for nuclear or chemical attack preparedness in Northern Ireland in 2001.
- Wimbledon FC moving to Dublin never happened, but Tony Blair pushed for a Belfast move instead.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: Gaza health ministry said that at least 210 people were killed in last 24 hours after Israel intensified bombing.
#MANCHESTER: Around 100 homes were damaged by “localised tornado” that swept through Greater Manchester town.
#FRANCE: Michelin-starred French chef quits restaurant in luxury hotel after “troubling” hazing.
#MEAUX: A man was charged for killing his wife and four children on Christmas Day.
PARTING SHOT
The public, media and emergency services were fooled today after people in Blackpool believed the historic Blackpool tower was on fire.
As emergency services rushed to the scene, they realised the orange hue was not from a ‘towering inferno’ – but a piece of orange netting that was being reflected to the public on the streets below.
have your say