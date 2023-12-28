Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A girl (5) who was critically injured in Parnell Square attack is 'more alert' and 'smiled' since leaving ICU, her mother said. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The release of thousands of state papers revealed:

INTERNATIONAL

Displaced Palestinians arrive at a makeshift tent camp in Rafah, Gaza Strip today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Gaza health ministry said that at least 210 people were killed in last 24 hours after Israel intensified bombing.

#MANCHESTER: Around 100 homes were damaged by “localised tornado” that swept through Greater Manchester town.

#FRANCE: Michelin-starred French chef quits restaurant in luxury hotel after “troubling” hazing.

#MEAUX: A man was charged for killing his wife and four children on Christmas Day.

PARTING SHOT

The flames reported at the top of Blackpool Tower were actually orange netting Catherine Gregory / X/PA Catherine Gregory / X/PA / X/PA

The public, media and emergency services were fooled today after people in Blackpool believed the historic Blackpool tower was on fire.

As emergency services rushed to the scene, they realised the orange hue was not from a ‘towering inferno’ – but a piece of orange netting that was being reflected to the public on the streets below.

You can read the full report here.