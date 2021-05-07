Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Poolbeg Lighthouse in Dublin Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Public health experts confirmed four deaths and 434 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) held a press briefing this afternoon – here are the key points.

this afternoon – here are the key points. Twitter has suspended eight additional accounts linked to the anonymous Twitter account associated with former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris .

. 38 people who were known to homeless services died in the first three months of 2021.

services died in the first three months of 2021. The HSE is reminding hospitals that partners of pregnant women should be allowed to be present at 20-week scans unless there is a “documented risk” from an outbreak.

should be allowed to be present at 20-week scans unless there is a “documented risk” from an outbreak. Summer Gaeltacht courses have been cancelled for the second year in a row.

for the second year in a row. More than 1,000 people have been granted permission to stay in Ireland are still living in Direct Provision centres because they do not have access to other accommodation.

because they do not have access to other accommodation. Sudocrem will no longer be produced in Ireland after the planned closure of its Baldoyle manufacturing plant in 2023.

will no longer be produced in Ireland after the planned closure of its Baldoyle manufacturing plant in 2023. An Asian hornet has been identified in the wild in Ireland for the first time after it was found “alive but dying” in a north Dublin home.

in the wild in Ireland for the first time after it was found “alive but dying” in a north Dublin home. Gemma Greene, who is charged with dangerous driving following an alleged chase involving garda vehicles on the M50, has launched a second legal action over bail conditions imposed on her by the District Court.

THE WORLD

People bringing a person who died from Covid-19 to a converted crematorium in New Delhi. Source: PA

#INDIA India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing growing pressure to impose a nationwide lockdown amid a Covid-19 surge.

#VACCINES The World Health Organisation has approved the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, which was developed in China, for emergency use.

#US A federal grand jury has indicted the four former police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

This month on the Good Information Project, The Journal has been taking a deep-dive into the new world of work and how it’s been changed by Covid-19.

Reports have looked at work and childcare after the pandemic; the right to disconnect; the Universal Basic Income; work and disability; and how managers will re-learn their roles.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we’re taking you through what we’ve found.