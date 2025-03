NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Daniel O’Donnell, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain, Síobhan Baron and Noel Heeney at The Mansion House in Dublin to celebrate the launch of Alzheimer’s Tea Day 2025. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Handout photo supplied by London Fire Brigade showing a fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport. London Fire Brigade London Fire Brigade

#LONDON: Heathrow Airport resume “some flights” this evening as its chief executive apologised to stranded passengers and defended the response to an “unprecedented” loss of power caused by a fire.

#PALESTINE: Israel threatened to annex parts of Gaza unless Hamas handed over the remaining hostages.

#RUSSIA: A top Russian security official met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, thanking him for the country’s support of Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine, Russian state media said.

#UKRAINE: EU leaders failed to reach a consensus late last night on issuing €5 billion for Ukraine’s artillery supply, choosing to discuss it at the next European Council meeting next month instead.

PARTING SHOT

A burnt-out Tesla car in the Steglitz district of Berlin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

FOR THE MODERN driver who wanted to signal their willingness to go green, Elon Musk’s Tesla was the brand to drive.

But now, as he becomes a powerful figure in Donald Trump’s White House and implements deep public sector job cuts, is he in danger of sacrificing his car company in the process?

In recent weeks, we have seen everything from declining sales for Tesla as well as protests against the brand, including vandalism against vehicles. Our reporter David Mac Redmond joins us to explain.

Listen to this week’s episode of The Explainer here.