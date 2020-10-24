#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 24 October 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 8:28 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal

  • Public health officials have confirmed a further four deaths and 859 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Over one million Virapro sanitisers that have been recalled had already been issued to health service locations around the country.
  • Gardaí in Kildare have seized beer kegs, spirits and bar equipment after searching a “suspected Shebeen” last night.
  • The chairpersons of the Young Greens and the Queer Greens have jointly resigned from their positions, citing concerns over the current direction of the Green Party.
  • Livestock marts were disrupted today as an online bidding system in use during Level 5 restrictions crashed.
  • Six deaths and 923 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health in its latest update.
  • Two-thirds of people would prefer if the clocks didn’t go back this weekend, according to a poll.
  • A man in his fifties has been charged following the seizure of suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €159,400.

WORLD

Source: PA Images

#UNITED STATES The caseload in the US has reached record heights, with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day

#POLAND Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested for the virus yesterday

#OUTER SPACE NASA has said that its robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex succeeded in collecting a large sample of particles from the Bennu asteroid

#SPAIN Spain’s cabinet is holding an extraordinary meeting tomorrow to discuss declaring a national state of emergency that would allow regions to impose curfews

PARTING SHOT  

Ireland has beaten Italy in the delayed round four fixture of the 2020 Six Nations championship today.

Johnny Sexton has said that the team might be in with a chance to come out on top: “If anyone can do it, we can.”

Although the final score was 50-17, Ireland conceded a last minute try to Italy that could impact how the championship plays out next week.

Lauren Boland
