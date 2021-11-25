Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NIAC is expected to green-light the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 in the coming days after the European Medicines Agency approved it for use in that age group

in the coming days after the European Medicines Agency approved it for use in that age group NPHET recommended that children aged 9 and older should wear masks indoors

indoors Gardaí launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in a house in Balbriggan, Co Dublin yesterday

following the discovery of the body of a man in a house in Balbriggan, Co Dublin yesterday Garth Brooks has bumped his Croke Park gigs up to a five-day run of concerts

has bumped his Croke Park gigs up to a five-day run of concerts People visiting hospitals will have to show proof they are vaccinated against Covid-19 or immune from the virus

will have to show proof they are vaccinated against Covid-19 or immune from the virus There could be a double bank holiday on 17 and 18 March next year, with a permanent new public holiday being held on St Brigid’s Day from 2023 onwards

on 17 and 18 March next year, with a permanent new public holiday being held on St Brigid’s Day from 2023 onwards Wind warnings were issued for nine counties ahead of a storm that is set to bring strong winds to Ireland tomorrow.

WORLD

#CHANNEL DROWNINGS: Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel said there is “no quick fix” to tackle migrants crossing the Channel in small boats as France demanded fresh assistance and dozens more made the perilous crossing in the wake of the deadliest day of the crisis on record.

#NEW VARIANT: Scientists in South Africa have detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, attributing it as the driver of a surge in infection numbers.

#COVID DEATHS: Germany has become the latest country to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

