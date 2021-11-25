#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what got people talking today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 9:06 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Newbridge_03 'Mini Bottler’ Sonny O’Brien (7), helps Eileen Grace, the wife of Brendan Grace launch a new exhibition at Newbridge Silverware dedicated to the legendary comedian. Source: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography

  • NIAC is expected to green-light the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 in the coming days after the European Medicines Agency approved it for use in that age group
  • NPHET recommended that children aged 9 and older should wear masks indoors
  • Gardaí launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in a house in Balbriggan, Co Dublin yesterday
  • Garth Brooks has bumped his Croke Park gigs up to a five-day run of concerts 
  • People visiting hospitals will have to show proof they are vaccinated against Covid-19 or immune from the virus
  • There could be a double bank holiday on 17 and 18 March next year, with a permanent new public holiday being held on St Brigid’s Day from 2023 onwards
  • Wind warnings were issued for nine counties ahead of a storm that is set to bring strong winds to Ireland tomorrow. 

WORLD

migrants-in-grand-synthe-near-dunkirk-france-who-still-hope-to-cross-the-english-channel-after-a-boat-capsized-off-the-french-coast-with-the-loss-of-31-lives-on-wednesday-an-emergency-search-was-spa Migrants in Grand Synthe near Dunkirk, France who still hope to cross the English Channel after a boat capsized off the French coast yesterday, killing 27 people. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CHANNEL DROWNINGS: Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel said there is “no quick fix” to tackle migrants crossing the Channel in small boats as France demanded fresh assistance and dozens more made the perilous crossing in the wake of the deadliest day of the crisis on record.

#NEW VARIANT: Scientists in South Africa have detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, attributing it as the driver of a surge in infection numbers.

#COVID DEATHS: Germany has become the latest country to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

PARTING SHOT

We’re grateful for this video to mark the start of Thanksgiving. 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

