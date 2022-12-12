Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: -2°C Monday 12 December 2022


Here's what happened today: Monday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

20 minutes ago

Updated 1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fog in Dublin city centre over the hapenny bridge today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Temperatures would remain below freezing in some areas as the cold snap remained across the country.
  • Staff shortages have left the energy regulator struggling to fulfil its new security of supply role in the energy crisis, Noteworthy revealed.
  • A body was removed from the scene of a light helicopter crash near Kilcullen in Kildare.
  • Gardaí said new witnesses have been identified in the investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996. 
  • Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall took to the stand against his former co-accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch.
  • Rugby star Ronan O’Gara asked the High Court to set aside an allegedly “fraudulent” personal insolvency arrangement made in favour of their fellow shareholder John O’Driscoll.WORLD

embedded270220479 Police search teams at the scene after children fell through a frozen lake in England (Matthew Cooper/PA)

#BIRMINGHAM: Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after being pulled from an icy lake in the UK.

#QATAR ARRESTS: After four people arrested by police in Brussels over suspected corruption at the European Parliament, The Journal’s Tadgh McNally took a look at what is happening.

#PALESTINE A Palestinian girl was found shot dead on the roof of her house after an Israeli raid in the occupied West bank, according to official Palestinian sources.

PARTING SHOT

The Banshees of Inisherin has topped the Golden Globes nominations, as the scandal-struck Hollywood award show attempts to rebuild its reputation following last year’s boycott by A-listers and studios. Here’s a look at the movie and the others in the running.

