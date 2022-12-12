Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fog in Dublin city centre over the hapenny bridge today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Police search teams at the scene after children fell through a frozen lake in England (Matthew Cooper/PA)

#BIRMINGHAM: Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after being pulled from an icy lake in the UK.

#QATAR ARRESTS: After four people arrested by police in Brussels over suspected corruption at the European Parliament, The Journal’s Tadgh McNally took a look at what is happening.

#PALESTINE A Palestinian girl was found shot dead on the roof of her house after an Israeli raid in the occupied West bank, according to official Palestinian sources.

PARTING SHOT

The Banshees of Inisherin has topped the Golden Globes nominations, as the scandal-struck Hollywood award show attempts to rebuild its reputation following last year’s boycott by A-listers and studios. Here’s a look at the movie and the others in the running.