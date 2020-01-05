This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,049 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954477

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

resident-critical-of-direct-provision-accommodation Lesley Mkoko spraying his mattress to kill bed bugs in his Direct Provision room in Waterford. Source: Niall Carson

  • One man has died after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Co Wexford in the early hours of this morning. The search for a second man on board has been stood down until tomorrow. 
  •  Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a car crash in Donegal last night. 
  • The government has approved free GP care for under 13s, which the Irish Medical Organisation has described as “not realistic”. 
  • A mature student living in Direct Provision says jail would be better than his current accommodation. 
  • Women-only professorships are “not discriminating against men”, according to Minister of State Mary Mitchell O’Connor. 
  • The mayor of Clare has said he will boycott the national commemoration service for the Royal Irish Constabulary later this month, saying it is “a step too far”.
  • Two Status Yellow wind warnings have been issued for seven counties across the country from later tonight. 
  • 11 complaints of bullying were made by gardaí against other members of the force last year, eight of which were forwarded for investigation. 

INTERNATIONAL

new-zealand-auckland-australia-bushfire-smoke A child walking under an orange sky as smoke from the Australian bushfires hit Auckland, New Zealand. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#IRAQ: Iraq’s Parliament has passed a motion urging the government to oust the US-led coalition in the country. 

#IRAN: Boris Johnson has said the killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death”. 

#GREAT WHITE: A man was killed by a suspected great white shark at a popular diving spot off Australia’s southwestern coast. 

PARTING SHOT

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are set to take place in California this evening, celebrating all things film and television. 

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has already picked up a Best Lead Actress Award at the Australian AACTA awards, and is highly tipped to pick up a gong tonight for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture. 

For anyone interested, here’s all you need to know ahead of tonight’s ceremony, courtesy of the BBC. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie