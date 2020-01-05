Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lesley Mkoko spraying his mattress to kill bed bugs in his Direct Provision room in Waterford. Source: Niall Carson

INTERNATIONAL

A child walking under an orange sky as smoke from the Australian bushfires hit Auckland, New Zealand. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#IRAQ: Iraq’s Parliament has passed a motion urging the government to oust the US-led coalition in the country.

#IRAN: Boris Johnson has said the killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death”.

#GREAT WHITE: A man was killed by a suspected great white shark at a popular diving spot off Australia’s southwestern coast.

PARTING SHOT

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are set to take place in California this evening, celebrating all things film and television.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has already picked up a Best Lead Actress Award at the Australian AACTA awards, and is highly tipped to pick up a gong tonight for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture.

For anyone interested, here’s all you need to know ahead of tonight’s ceremony, courtesy of the BBC.