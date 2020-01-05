Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- One man has died after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Co Wexford in the early hours of this morning. The search for a second man on board has been stood down until tomorrow.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a car crash in Donegal last night.
- The government has approved free GP care for under 13s, which the Irish Medical Organisation has described as “not realistic”.
- A mature student living in Direct Provision says jail would be better than his current accommodation.
- Women-only professorships are “not discriminating against men”, according to Minister of State Mary Mitchell O’Connor.
- The mayor of Clare has said he will boycott the national commemoration service for the Royal Irish Constabulary later this month, saying it is “a step too far”.
- Two Status Yellow wind warnings have been issued for seven counties across the country from later tonight.
- 11 complaints of bullying were made by gardaí against other members of the force last year, eight of which were forwarded for investigation.
INTERNATIONAL
#IRAQ: Iraq’s Parliament has passed a motion urging the government to oust the US-led coalition in the country.
#IRAN: Boris Johnson has said the killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death”.
#GREAT WHITE: A man was killed by a suspected great white shark at a popular diving spot off Australia’s southwestern coast.
PARTING SHOT
The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are set to take place in California this evening, celebrating all things film and television.
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has already picked up a Best Lead Actress Award at the Australian AACTA awards, and is highly tipped to pick up a gong tonight for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture.
For anyone interested, here’s all you need to know ahead of tonight’s ceremony, courtesy of the BBC.
