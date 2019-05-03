Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ruth Morrissey after today's High Court ruling Source: RollingNews.ie

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement wants the High Court to determine if documents given to it by the Football Association of Ireland contain privileged legal material.

contain privileged legal material. Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey and her husband are to be awarded €2.1 million in damages in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy.

controversy. A Kildare man who left two pedestrians seriously injured when he drove onto a busy footpath has been jailed for eight years.

seriously injured when he drove onto a busy footpath has been jailed for eight years. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he regrets his tone when speaking about concerns raised about the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital.

said he regrets his tone when speaking about concerns raised about the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital. Plans to redevelop parts of Dublin’s major thoroughfare O’Connell Street as an urban quarter were welcomed by business groups.

were welcomed by business groups. A religious order at the centre of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home burial controversy told the government it had no “legal liability” arising from the home.

burial controversy told the government it had no “legal liability” arising from the home. The DUP ‘s first openly gay candidate was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

‘s first openly gay candidate was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. The weather for the May bank holiday weekend is set to be settled with a few sunny spells.

THE WORLD

Source: Niall Carson

#UNITED KINGDOM: The Conservative and Labour parties both took a significant hit in the UK’s local elections, with voters venting frustration over the ongoing Brexit impasse.

#INDIA: One of the biggest storms to come off the Indian Ocean in years slammed into India today prompting mass evacuations.

#UNITED STATES: Tributes were paid to Star Wars actor Peter Mayhew, best known for playing Chewbacca in the film series, following his death at the age of 74.

PARTING SHOT

Here are just some of the items that have been surrendered at security screening at Dublin Airport.

The airport posted this photo on Twitter today, prompting some debate about butter, play doh and solids vs liquids.