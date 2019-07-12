Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

A report by the National Litter Pollution Monitoring System states that cigarette butts dropped by pedestrians now make up more than half of all our litter. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The HSE apologised after 800 women did not receive their CervicalCheck smear test results because of an IT glitch.

The funeral of two-year-old Santina Cawley took place in Cork city this morning.

Hundreds of Lizzo fans vented their frustration after tickets for her November gig in Dublin's Olympia Theatre sold out in seconds.

Plans for new 34-storey hotel tower were unveiled as part of a redevelopment of Cork City's Custom House Quay site.

The daughters of murdered woman Antoinette Smith have said they believe the person who killed their mother was known to her as they appealed for information on the 32nd anniversary of her disappearance.

The Irish Refugee Council said the State should consider taking on the asylum applications of people set to have their applications transferred to the UK.

Untreated wastewater has overflowed into Dublin Bay from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) more than 100 times since the beginning of 2015.

THE WORLD

Rare white Noctilucent clouds seen over Tynemouth Priory on the North East coast of England at 2am. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#AIR CANADA: Dozens of passengers were violently slammed off the ceiling of an aircraft that encountered unexpected and intense turbulence over the Pacific Ocean yesterday.

#CHAPERONE: A Republican candidate in the US candidate defended his decision to deny a female reporter’s request to interview him on his campaign trip unless she brought a male colleague with her.

#R KELLY: The US singer was arrested in Chicago on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

PARTING SHOT

For all the folks out there gutted after trying to get tickets for Lizzo’s Dublin gig in The Olympia in November, this belter goes out to ye.