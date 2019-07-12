This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Lizzo tickets, CervicalCheck and a new hotel for Cork made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 12 Jul 2019, 8:55 PM
43 minutes ago 1,092 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4722285

IRELAND

FILE PHOTO A report by the National Litter Pollution Monitoring System states that cigarette butts dropped by pedestrians now make up more than half of all our litter END A report by the National Litter Pollution Monitoring System states that cigarette butts dropped by pedestrians now make up more than half of all our litter. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The HSE apologised after 800 women did not receive their CervicalCheck smear test results because of an IT glitch. 
  • The funeral of two-year-old Santina Cawley took place in Cork city this morning.
  • Hundreds of Lizzo fans vented their frustration after tickets for her November gig in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre sold out in seconds. 
  • Plans for new 34-storey hotel tower were unveiled as part of a redevelopment of Cork City’s Custom House Quay site.
  • The daughters of murdered woman Antoinette Smith have said they believe the person who killed their mother was known to her as they appealed for information on the 32nd anniversary of her disappearance. 
  • The Irish Refugee Council said the State should consider taking on the asylum applications of people set to have their applications transferred to the UK.
  • Untreated wastewater has overflowed into Dublin Bay from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) more than 100 times since the beginning of 2015.

THE WORLD 

Summer weather July 12th 2019 Rare white Noctilucent clouds seen over Tynemouth Priory on the North East coast of England at 2am. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#AIR CANADA: Dozens of passengers were violently slammed off the ceiling of an aircraft that encountered unexpected and intense turbulence over the Pacific Ocean yesterday. 

#CHAPERONE: A Republican candidate in the US candidate defended his decision to deny a female reporter’s request to interview him on his campaign trip unless she brought a male colleague with her. 

#R KELLY: The US singer was arrested in Chicago on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

PARTING SHOT

For all the folks out there gutted after trying to get tickets for Lizzo’s Dublin gig in The Olympia in November, this belter goes out to ye. 

Source: Lizzo Music/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie