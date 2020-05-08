Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Walkers enjoy warm temperatures on Sandymount Strand. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Scuffles in Hong Kong Source: PA Images

#GEORGIA Police have arrested two white men for the shooting dead of an unarmed black jogger in Georgia whose killing was captured in a video that went viral, sparking a massive public outcry.

#HONG KONG Scuffle broke out at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council today as members of opposing camps competed to preside over a meeting to determine who has authority over a key committee which scrutinises bills.

#ROYALLY TROUBLED The Duke of York is caught in a dispute over a Swiss chalet amid reports legal proceedings have been launched against him over an unpaid bill.

Parting Shot

Little ‘ole Ireland is still taking the world by storm despite a global pandemic as Irish-language movie Arracht scooped five awards at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival.

The film had its premier in Estonia in November 2019, its Irish premiere at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival in February, and its UK premiere at Glasgow Film Festival in March.

It picked up the award for the Best Feature Film, Best Director and Best Child Actress.

The movie set in Ireland in 1845, and centres on a fisherman and father, who takes in a stranger at the behest of a local priest. Patsy, a former soldier arrives just ahead of ‘the blight,’ a crop disease that caused the Great Plague, killing and displacing millions of Irish people.

Check out the trailer here.