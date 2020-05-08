This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Conor McCrave Friday 8 May 2020, 8:57 PM
31 minutes ago 1,275 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5094644

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

sandymount strand 61 Walkers enjoy warm temperatures on Sandymount Strand. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

embedded253670973 Scuffles in Hong Kong Source: PA Images

#GEORGIA Police have arrested two white men for the shooting dead of an unarmed black jogger in Georgia whose killing was captured in a video that went viral, sparking a massive public outcry.

#HONG KONG Scuffle broke out at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council today as members of opposing camps competed to preside over a meeting to determine who has authority over a key committee which scrutinises bills.

#ROYALLY TROUBLED The Duke of York is caught in a dispute over a Swiss chalet amid reports legal proceedings have been launched against him over an unpaid bill.

Parting Shot

Little ‘ole Ireland is still taking the world by storm despite a global pandemic as Irish-language movie Arracht scooped five awards at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival. 

The film had its premier in Estonia in November 2019, its Irish premiere at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival in February, and its UK premiere at Glasgow Film Festival in March. 

It picked up the award for the Best Feature Film, Best Director and Best Child Actress. 

The movie set in Ireland in 1845, and centres on a fisherman and father, who takes in a stranger at the behest of a local priest. Patsy, a former soldier arrives just ahead of ‘the blight,’ a crop disease that caused the Great Plague, killing and displacing millions of Irish people.

Check out the trailer here. 

Source: The Movie Waffler/YouTube

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie