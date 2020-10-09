Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People eating on tables outside the Metro Cafe on South William Street, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

Health officials confirmed 617 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as well as five further deaths associated with the disease.

of Covid-19 in Ireland as well as five further deaths associated with the disease. The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee agreed to introduce graduated fines for non-compliance with coronavirus regulations .

. 1,080 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.

over the past 24 hours. The widow of the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console has appeared in court charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering over a ten year period.

has appeared in court charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering over a ten year period. A mother has raised concerns about the contact tracing system after it took four days for the HSE to contact her daughter’s school when she was confirmed to have Covid-19 .

. No decision has been made on closing schools for longer than initially planned at the mid-term break .

. Modern babies are being born without wisdom teeth as humans continue to evolve at a rapid rate, a study has found.

THE WORLD

Stirling Castle in early morning sunshine as the leaves on the trees turn yellow in early Autumn. Source: PA Images

#BREXIT: EU and UK negotiators are to resume talks next week in Brussels with time running out for agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal.

#NOBEL PEACE PRIZE: The prestigious has been awarded to the United Nations World Food Programme for feeding millions of people from Yemen to North Korea, as the coronavirus pandemic pushes millions more into hunger.

