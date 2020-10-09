#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 9 Oct 2020, 8:58 PM
8 minutes ago 601 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5229350

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2072 Diners People eating on tables outside the Metro Cafe on South William Street, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed 617 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as well as five further deaths associated with the disease. 
  • The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee agreed to introduce graduated fines for non-compliance with coronavirus regulations
  • 1,080 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.
  • The widow of the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console has appeared in court charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering over a ten year period.
  • A mother has raised concerns about the contact tracing system after it took four days for the HSE to contact her daughter’s school when she was confirmed to have Covid-19.
  • No decision has been made on closing schools for longer than initially planned at the mid-term break.
  • Modern babies are being born without wisdom teeth as humans continue to evolve at a rapid rate, a study has found.

THE WORLD 

autumn-weather-oct-9th-2020 Stirling Castle in early morning sunshine as the leaves on the trees turn yellow in early Autumn. Source: PA Images

#BREXIT: EU and UK negotiators are to resume talks next week in Brussels with time running out for agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal.

#NOBEL PEACE PRIZE: The prestigious has been awarded to the United Nations World Food Programme for feeding millions of people from Yemen to North Korea, as the coronavirus pandemic pushes millions more into hunger.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT 

I was working in the Lab…

Source: NRRArchives2/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie