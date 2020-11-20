Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Minister for Justice Helen McEntee warned that anyone who shares intimate photos of a person without their consent will face “serious criminal sanctions”.
- RTÉ apologised for breaking Covid-19 guidelines after photos emerged of several presenters not social distancing at an impromptu gathering.
- Over 20 patients tested positive after an outbreak of Covid-19 in a south Dublin hospital.
- Health officials announced a further eight deaths and 330 new cases of Covid-19.
- The CervicalCheck support group 221+ ended discussions with the government due to a lack of changes to the upcoming tribunal about the controversy.
- A Cavan priest said he would continue holding mass during the Level 5 restrictions, despite warnings from the Gardaí.
- Sinn Féin released a report on how a united Ireland would be economically beneficial, and what Ireland can learn from German reunification.
- The Criminal Assets Bureau seized electronic devices and documents as part of a probe into harassment of Quinn Industrial Holdings management.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar met with Eir over issues people have had in contacting the provider.
INTERNATIONAL
#WAGATHA CHRISTIE Rebekah Vardywon the first round of her legal battle with Coleen Rooney in what has become known as the Wagatha Christie lawsuit.
#PRITI PATEL UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed Home Secretary Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying, despite an inquiry that found she had “not consistently met the high standards expected of her”.
#FRENCH TRAIN A US tourist who tackled a so-called Islamic State gunman on board a train to Paris in 2015, has said that he tried his best to either kill or restrain the attacker.
PARTING SHOT
As he has so many times in recent week, Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of US President Donald Trump found himself in the spotlight again.
After a bizarre press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping the weekend after the recent election, Giuliani followed it up with another press conference yesterday where he continued to cite unfounded election allegations that the vote was a fraud.
The main talking point was not these allegations, however, as US late-night hosts seized on what appeared to be hair dye trickling down his face.
