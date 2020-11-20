#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the news today.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 20 Nov 2020, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,561 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5273782

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE Dublin Book Festival 012 Jack Siron (age 4) reading in Farmleigh House where some Dublin Book Festival Christmas Bedtime Stories were filmed Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

rebekah-vardy-libel-proceedings Rebekah Vardy arrives at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham while High Court proceedings get underway Source: PA

#WAGATHA CHRISTIE Rebekah Vardywon the first round of her legal battle with Coleen Rooney in what has become known as the Wagatha Christie lawsuit.

#PRITI PATEL UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed Home Secretary Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying, despite an inquiry that found she had “not consistently met the high standards expected of her”.

#FRENCH TRAIN A US tourist who tackled a so-called Islamic State gunman on board a train to Paris in 2015, has said that he tried his best to either kill or restrain the attacker.

PARTING SHOT

As he has so many times in recent week, Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of US President Donald Trump found himself in the spotlight again.

After a bizarre press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping the weekend after the recent election, Giuliani followed it up with another press conference yesterday where he continued to cite unfounded election allegations that the vote was a fraud.

The main talking point was not these allegations, however, as US late-night hosts seized on what appeared to be hair dye trickling down his face.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

