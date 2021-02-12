#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 12 February 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 12 Feb 2021, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

weather 189 High tide bring high waves at PoolBeg Lighthouse, Dublin this afternoon. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed 921 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 23 further deaths
  • A further 18 countries have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 20.
  • The ASTI has held ‘constructive’ talks with Education Minister Norma Foley this afternoon over the Leaving Certificate impasse.
  • The man fatally shot in Ballymun last night has been named locally as Paddy Lyons. Gardaí are investigating whether the shooting was connected to a local feud.
  • The Public Accounts Committee has called for a comprehensive review of temporary accommodation in schools after a €56 million spend in two years.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin will not be travelling to the White House for St Patrick’s Day celebrations, it has been confirmed. 
  • The Lord Mayor of Cork has said he “very much regrets” making a remark suggesting ‘all lives matter’ during an online event commemorating former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

THE WORLD 

coronavirus-fri-feb-12-2021 George Dean (L), a former bar manager and Finn Bruce (R) a video director with their Pub-on-wheels in Clapham, south London. George and Finn drive to people's doorsteps to pour them pints and create more of a pub experience than cans in their living rooms. Source: PA

#IMPEACHMENT: Lawyers for Donald Trump expect to take just a few hours to argue for acquittal in his impeachment trial.

#SUPER MARIO: Draghi said he has enough support to form a new Italian government

#JAPAN: The head of Tokyo 2020 has quit his position in the wake of sexists comments he made but there is already a fresh row over who will replace him 

PARTING SHOT 

US President Abraham Lincoln was born on this day in 1809. 

Assassinated at Ford’s Theatre in 1865, NBC Presidential historian Michael Beschloss shared this striking image of the contents of Lincoln’s pockets on the night of his death. 

Cónal Thomas
