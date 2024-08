NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Congressional delegation comprised of representatives primarily from Florida and Georgia are visiting Dublin this week as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Game Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Displaced Palestinians gather at a food distribution center in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TWO HORSE RACE Independent US Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has said he is suspending, but not ending, his campaign.

#ERUPTION A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted yesterday evening for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Advertisement

#GAZA A ten-month-old baby in Gaza has been paralysed due to polio as the region recorded its first case of the disease in 25 years.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

More than 60,000 Leaving Certificate students received their results today.

Education Minister Norma Foley has congratulated the class of 2024, saying that today is a “momentous day in the lives” of students and their families.

It is expected to be the final year of grade inflation that has become a feature after grade adjustment measures were introduced because of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pictured are proud parents Josh and Vivienne with Ruben Maguire, who got all H1s at CUS Secondary School, Dublin.