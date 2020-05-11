Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health has this evening confirmed a further 15 deaths from Covid-19 along with 139 new cases of the virus in Ireland.
- A survey carried out on behalf of the Department of Health has suggested that more than 40% of people believe the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland is over.
- Organisers of Electric Picnic have confirmed the festival will not be going ahead this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the heads of the five major Irish banks today to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
- There are concerns about continued delays in the test, trace, isolate process for Covid-19 in Ireland, with just one week to go before the country is supposed to begin easing restrictions.
- The High Court has made orders confirming the winding up of the Irish arm of related fashion outlets Oasis and Warehouse, which employed some 248 people.
- Government formation talks have stepped up a gear this week with negotiating teams from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party meeting today.
- Forecasters expect a week of dry, sunny weather, with some chilly nights this week gradually heating up towards the weekend.
- The Northern Ireland Executive met today to consider its plan for a phased approach to relaxing Covid-19 restrictions.
- New and expectant mothers are being advised by doctors not to hesitate getting help for mental health issues, especially as they may worsen due to the pandemic.
#THE BRITS A roadmap to see Britain out of lockdown was published today and outlined possible social measures which could include people being able to link up with one other household in a “bubble”.
#LOCKDOWN LIFTED New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that from Thursday shopping centres, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds will reopen – with the country moving to Level Two on its four-tier system.
#HONG KONG More than 200 people were arrested in Hong Kong during anti-government protests last night, according to media reports.
PARTING SHOT
It was announced today that American comedy legend and actor Jerry Stiller passed away at the age of 92.
Stiller played George Costanza’s father in Seinfeld, appeared regularly on Broadway stages, and had a role in son Ben Stiller’s hit movie Zoolander.
In more recent years, he was known for playing Arthur Spooner, the father of Carrie on King of Queens from 1998 to 2007. Here’s a look at some of his best moments from his nine years on the show.Source: TV Land/YouTube
