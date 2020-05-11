Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí have been sharing images of policing under Cover-19 on their Twitter page. This little guy joined them setting ups a checkpoint in Clare today. Source: @GardaInfo

New Zealand has contained Covid-19 better than most countries and will reopen shopping centres and cinemas from Thursday. Source: Mark Mitchell

#THE BRITS A roadmap to see Britain out of lockdown was published today and outlined possible social measures which could include people being able to link up with one other household in a “bubble”.

#LOCKDOWN LIFTED New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that from Thursday shopping centres, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds will reopen – with the country moving to Level Two on its four-tier system.

#HONG KONG More than 200 people were arrested in Hong Kong during anti-government protests last night, according to media reports.

PARTING SHOT

It was announced today that American comedy legend and actor Jerry Stiller passed away at the age of 92.

Stiller played George Costanza’s father in Seinfeld, appeared regularly on Broadway stages, and had a role in son Ben Stiller’s hit movie Zoolander.

In more recent years, he was known for playing Arthur Spooner, the father of Carrie on King of Queens from 1998 to 2007. Here’s a look at some of his best moments from his nine years on the show.