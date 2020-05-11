This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s everything that happened in one place, from Electric Picnic to Hong Kong – It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Monday 11 May 2020, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

garda traffic Gardaí have been sharing images of policing under Cover-19 on their Twitter page. This little guy joined them setting ups a checkpoint in Clare today. Source: @GardaInfo

new-zealand-virus-outbreak New Zealand has contained Covid-19 better than most countries and will reopen shopping centres and cinemas from Thursday. Source: Mark Mitchell

 #THE BRITS A roadmap to see Britain out of lockdown was published today and outlined possible social measures which could include people being able to link up with one other household in a “bubble”.

#LOCKDOWN LIFTED New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that from Thursday shopping centres, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds will reopen – with the country moving to Level Two on its four-tier system.

#HONG KONG More than 200 people were arrested in Hong Kong during anti-government protests last night, according to media reports. 

PARTING SHOT

It was announced today that American comedy legend and actor Jerry Stiller passed away at the age of 92. 

Stiller played George Costanza’s father in Seinfeld, appeared regularly on Broadway stages, and had a role in son Ben Stiller’s hit movie Zoolander. 

In more recent years, he was known for playing Arthur Spooner, the father of Carrie on King of Queens from 1998 to 2007. Here’s a look at some of his best moments from his nine years on the show. 

Source: TV Land/YouTube

Conor McCrave
