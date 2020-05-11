This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: 15 deaths and 139 new cases in Ireland confirmed

The latest figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Conor McCrave Monday 11 May 2020, 5:42 PM
10 minutes ago
THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has this evening confirmed a further 15 deaths from Covid-19 along with 139 new cases of the virus in Ireland. 

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,467. The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland has now reached 23,135. 

Latest data from he Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC), up to midnight on Saturday shows 57% of cases are female while 43% are male. 

It also shows the median ages is 49 years.

Some 2,998 cases, or 13% of cases, were hospitalised. Of those who were hospitalised, 383 cases were admitted to ICU. 

Research carried out by the Department of Health has also found that a significant number of people believe the worst of the pandemic in Ireland is behind us. 

Some 43% of people surveyed said they thought that the worst is over but the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan has warned this is not the case, saying “43% is quite a high with people who believe this is over and the work is over, so that’s a little cause for concern”.

The Department of Health and the HSE will this week be pushing to ensure a robust testing and contact-tracing regime is in place in order for Phase 1 of the easing to begin from next Monday. 

Yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said there would be significant costs associated with testing and contact tracing, but the cost of not investing would be much higher in the long run.

Meanwhile, the HSE is hoping to have a contact-tracing app up and running by the end of the month.  

Conor McCrave
