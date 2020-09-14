This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 September 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Catch up on all that made the headlines today.

By Conor McCrave Monday 14 Sep 2020, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,120 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5204735

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

002 Weather Sunny weather is due to last for much of the week. Pictured above visitors to St Stephen's Green. Source: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

 INTERNATIONAL

brexit Source: PA

#WESTMINSTER British PM Boris Johnson has claimed the EU hasn’t taken the “revolver”‘ off the table, hindering talks around a post-Brexit free-trade deal. 

#SALLY Storm-weary residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally heads towards the US Gulf Coast.

#PERFUME British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologised to black actor John Boyega after cutting him out of the Chinese version of an aftershave advert he helped create.

Parting Shot

Are aliens out there? An international group of astronomers have detected a molecule Phosphene in Venus giving way to speculation that there is life outside of Planet Earth. 

Read about it here

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

