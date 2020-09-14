Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have this evening confirmed there are 208 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Gardaí have arrested three men as part of their investigations into suspected online romance and investment fraud.
- The period of self-isolation for Covid-19 cases in Ireland has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days.
- CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has appealed to all TDs in the Dáil to support a Bill seeking to allow terminally ill people to end their own lives.
- Ryanair has said it would be able to keep its Cork Airport operation open this winter if the government relaxed travel restrictions into the country.
- Plans for a North-South interconnector have been given the green light.
- The ‘worrying’ rise in Covid-19 cases in Dublin will need additional restrictions compared with the rest of the country, the Tánaiste has said.
INTERNATIONAL
#WESTMINSTER British PM Boris Johnson has claimed the EU hasn’t taken the “revolver”‘ off the table, hindering talks around a post-Brexit free-trade deal.
#SALLY Storm-weary residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally heads towards the US Gulf Coast.
#PERFUME British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologised to black actor John Boyega after cutting him out of the Chinese version of an aftershave advert he helped create.
Parting Shot
Are aliens out there? An international group of astronomers have detected a molecule Phosphene in Venus giving way to speculation that there is life outside of Planet Earth.
It's 4pm! Time to explain what we've been so excited about - here's your 60 second overview of #VenusNews. Don't forget you can watch our press conference featuring the lead author of the study, Professor Jane Greaves of @cardiffuni, getting started: https://t.co/gtzWjuM5vH pic.twitter.com/udhXvyowSc— Royal Astronomical Society (@RoyalAstroSoc) September 14, 2020
