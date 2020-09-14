Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunny weather is due to last for much of the week. Pictured above visitors to St Stephen's Green. Source: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Source: PA

#WESTMINSTER British PM Boris Johnson has claimed the EU hasn’t taken the “revolver”‘ off the table, hindering talks around a post-Brexit free-trade deal.

#SALLY Storm-weary residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally heads towards the US Gulf Coast.

#PERFUME British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologised to black actor John Boyega after cutting him out of the Chinese version of an aftershave advert he helped create.

Parting Shot

Are aliens out there? An international group of astronomers have detected a molecule Phosphene in Venus giving way to speculation that there is life outside of Planet Earth.

