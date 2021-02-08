Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí investigating the deaths of a couple at their home in Cavan believe it may have been a tragic accident.
- A new social welfare payment has been introduced for 65-year-olds who are no longer employed.
- Met Éireann has said the country can expect cold weather warnings this week while a nationwide weather advisory note remains in place.
- Health officials confirmed 829 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this evening and 6 further deaths.
- Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed that the government is working on plans to allow the construction sector to re-open on 5 March.
- People travelling from Northern Ireland into the Republic are being turned back at the border if they do not have an essential reason for travel.
- Daniel Kinahan released a statement claiming that he is a legitimate businessman who is not part of any criminal gang.
THE WORLD
#ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied corruption charges against him in a brief court appearance, as his graft trial intensifies weeks before a fourth national election within two years.
#INDIA: Eighteen people were confirmed dead and at least 200 others were missing after a devastating flash flood in India thought to have been caused by a chunk of glacier breaking off.
#SOUTH AFRICA: The country suspended the start of its AstraZeneca inoculation programme over concerns the shot does not work on the SA variant, with WHO experts due to meet today to discuss the vaccine already facing questions about its efficacy for over-65s.
PARTING SHOT
A dog missing for two weeks was returned to her owners after she was found near the top of a mountain in Wicklow.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Neesha, a Golden Retriever, was carried down Lugnaquilla in the Wicklow Mountains during poor weather conditions at the weekend.
Ciara Nolan and Jean-Francois Bonnet were walking up the mountain on Saturday when they spotted Neesha at a point near the top.
Welcome home Neesha.
