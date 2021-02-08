Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Photographer Leon Farrell, finds himself on the other side of the lens, as he is forced to dig his car out of the snow in Athgarvan, County Kildare. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a vial of Covid-19 vaccine during a visit to the vaccination centre at Derby Arena velodrome. Source: PA

#ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied corruption charges against him in a brief court appearance, as his graft trial intensifies weeks before a fourth national election within two years.

#INDIA: Eighteen people were confirmed dead and at least 200 others were missing after a devastating flash flood in India thought to have been caused by a chunk of glacier breaking off.

#SOUTH AFRICA: The country suspended the start of its AstraZeneca inoculation programme over concerns the shot does not work on the SA variant, with WHO experts due to meet today to discuss the vaccine already facing questions about its efficacy for over-65s.

PARTING SHOT

A dog missing for two weeks was returned to her owners after she was found near the top of a mountain in Wicklow.

Neesha, a Golden Retriever, was carried down Lugnaquilla in the Wicklow Mountains during poor weather conditions at the weekend.

Ciara Nolan and Jean-Francois Bonnet were walking up the mountain on Saturday when they spotted Neesha at a point near the top.

Welcome home Neesha.