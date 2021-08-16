Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Preforming Arts Protest. Poppy Withers aged 10 and Lauren McDonald aged 9 from Athlone dancing outside the gates of the Dail (Leinster House) while a gardai wearing a face mask watches. Source: RollingNews.ie

Trade unions representing health workers have called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to help resolve the row over recognition for healthcare workers’ efforts and commitment during the pandemic.

HSE officials have warned of a major spike in Covid-19 cases across the mid-west counties of Limerick, Tipperary and Clare .

. Norwegian-born eagle chicks have been released into the wild in parts of Munster as part of a programme to re-introduce white-tailed eagles to Ireland.

as part of a programme to re-introduce white-tailed eagles to Ireland. Taoiseach Micheál Martin called on the Taliban to show restraint and to uphold international law as it emerged Ireland is to accept between 100-150 Afghan refugees in the coming days.

in the coming days. A young boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he struck by a car in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny .

. Dunnes Stores workers called on their employer to make two temporary Covid-related pay measures introduced last year permanent.

called on their employer to make two temporary Covid-related pay measures introduced last year permanent. Dublin City Council’s Chief Executive Owen Keegan suggested that “well-intended” homeless volunteers are sustaining people sleeping in tents on the streets of the capital.

THE WORLD

Cast of Queenz, Jaymi Hensley (Mis Dia Montay, the White Queen), Grant Jackson (Gold Queen - Bella DuBall), Louis Wallond (the Rock Queen aka Billie Eyelash) Lew. Ray (the Blue Queen - Mr Van Cartier) Josh Hanson (Pink Queen - Candy Caned), on Calton Hill before their performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Source: PA

#AFGHANISTAN: Seven people died at Kabul Airport as videos appear to show people clinging to aircraft during takeoff.

#HAITI: The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that battered Haiti has risen to at least 1,297 as rescuers race to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm.

