Monday 16 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By TheJournal.ie team Monday 16 Aug 2021, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9301 Dancing Protests Preforming Arts Protest. Poppy Withers aged 10 and Lauren McDonald aged 9 from Athlone dancing outside the gates of the Dail (Leinster House) while a gardai wearing a face mask watches. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Trade unions representing health workers have called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to help resolve the row over recognition for healthcare workers’ efforts and commitment during the pandemic. 
  • HSE officials have warned of a major spike in Covid-19 cases across the mid-west counties of Limerick, Tipperary and Clare.  
  • Norwegian-born eagle chicks have been released into the wild in parts of Munster as part of a programme to re-introduce white-tailed eagles to Ireland. 
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin called on the Taliban to show restraint and to uphold international law as it emerged Ireland is to accept between 100-150 Afghan refugees in the coming days.
  • A young boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he struck by a car in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny
  • Dunnes Stores workers called on their employer to make two temporary Covid-related pay measures introduced last year permanent.
  • Dublin City Council’s Chief Executive Owen Keegan suggested that “well-intended” homeless volunteers are sustaining people sleeping in tents on the streets of the capital. 

THE WORLD 

edinburgh-fringe-festival Cast of Queenz, Jaymi Hensley (Mis Dia Montay, the White Queen), Grant Jackson (Gold Queen - Bella DuBall), Louis Wallond (the Rock Queen aka Billie Eyelash) Lew. Ray (the Blue Queen - Mr Van Cartier) Josh Hanson (Pink Queen - Candy Caned), on Calton Hill before their performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Source: PA

#AFGHANISTAN: Seven people died at Kabul Airport as videos appear to show people clinging to aircraft during takeoff.

#HAITI: The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that battered Haiti has risen to at least 1,297 as rescuers race to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm.

PARTING SHOT 

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

