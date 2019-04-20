Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A republican group was criticised for marching down Dublin’s O’Connell Street less than 48 hours after journalist Lyra McKee was killed by dissident republicans in Derry.
- There were over 110 acts of physical violence were made against Dublin City Council staff in the last year.
- Plans for a multimillion-euro food hall in central Dublin are back on track after the company behind it overturned a planning restriction that could have derailed the project.
- Northern Ireland Police made a fresh appeal for information following the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee.
- Five people including three children have been taken to hospital following an incident at an indoor swimming pool in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
- A man was airlifted to hospital after he collapsed while mountain walking in Carlingford, Co Louth.
- Gardaí in Co Doneal are investigating a gorse fire which destroyed a house yesterday.
THE WORLD
#DIANE ABBOTT: The British MP has apologised after she was spotted drinking a can of Marks & Spencer Mojito on a London train.
#CALIFORNIA: A blind Japanese sailor has completed a non-stop Pacific voyage today, becoming the first sightless person on record to navigate a vessel across the vast ocean.
PARTING SHOT
Today would have legendary American bandleader Tito Puente’s 96th birthday. Here’s his famous appearance in the Simpsons episode ‘Who Shot Mr Burns?’Source: Mostly Simpsons/YouTube
COMMENTS