Saturday 20 April, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A republican march, a gorse fire in Donegal and a blind sailor made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 8:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fix. Diver Shane Friday at Sandycove in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A republican group was criticised for marching down Dublin’s O’Connell Street less than 48 hours after journalist Lyra McKee was killed by dissident republicans in Derry. 
  • There were over 110 acts of physical violence were made against Dublin City Council staff in the last year.
  • Plans for a multimillion-euro food hall in central Dublin are back on track after the company behind it overturned a planning restriction that could have derailed the project.
  • Northern Ireland Police made a fresh appeal for information following the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee.
  • Five people including three children have been taken to hospital following an incident at an indoor swimming pool in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
  • A man was airlifted to hospital after he collapsed while mountain walking in Carlingford, Co Louth. 
  • Gardaí in Co Doneal are investigating a gorse fire which destroyed a house yesterday. 

THE WORLD 

Easter pilgrimage Pilgrims carrying crosses to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#DIANE ABBOTT: The British MP has apologised after she was spotted drinking a can of Marks & Spencer Mojito on a London train. 

#CALIFORNIA: A blind Japanese sailor has completed a non-stop Pacific voyage today, becoming the first sightless person on record to navigate a vessel across the vast ocean.

PARTING SHOT

Today would have legendary American bandleader Tito Puente’s 96th birthday. Here’s his famous appearance in the Simpsons episode ‘Who Shot Mr Burns?’

Source: Mostly Simpsons/YouTube

