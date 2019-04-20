Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Diver Shane Friday at Sandycove in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A republican group was criticised for marching down Dublin’s O’Connell Street less than 48 hours after journalist Lyra McKee was killed by dissident republicans in Derry.

was killed by dissident republicans in Derry. There were over 110 acts of physical violence were made against Dublin City Council staff in the last year.

staff in the last year. Plans for a multimillion-euro food hall in central Dublin are back on track after the company behind it overturned a planning restriction that could have derailed the project.

in central Dublin are back on track after the company behind it overturned a planning restriction that could have derailed the project. Northern Ireland Police made a fresh appeal for information following the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee.

in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee. Five people including three children have been taken to hospital following an incident at an indoor swimming pool in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

following an incident at an indoor swimming pool in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. A man was airlifted to hospital after he collapsed while mountain walking in Carlingford , Co Louth.

, Co Louth. Gardaí in Co Doneal are investigating a gorse fire which destroyed a house yesterday.

THE WORLD

Pilgrims carrying crosses to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#DIANE ABBOTT: The British MP has apologised after she was spotted drinking a can of Marks & Spencer Mojito on a London train.

#CALIFORNIA: A blind Japanese sailor has completed a non-stop Pacific voyage today, becoming the first sightless person on record to navigate a vessel across the vast ocean.

PARTING SHOT

Today would have legendary American bandleader Tito Puente’s 96th birthday. Here’s his famous appearance in the Simpsons episode ‘Who Shot Mr Burns?’