Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been elected Taoiseach.
- The Department of Health has confirmed that a further six patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 23 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
- The Cabinet of the 33rd Dáil has been revealed.
- A well-known dissident republican has been shot dead in west Belfast this afternoon.
- Police in Northern Ireland have recovered a body in the search for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe.
- The transport minister has confirmed that driver testing will resume during Phase 3 over the coming three weeks but added that no date has been set.
- Hairdressers and barbers are making long-term changes to accommodate the pandemic following as they lift their shutters on Monday.
- An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a car crash in Cork yesterday.
- The very last scheduled Aer Lingus flight to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) into the State to help battle the Covid crisis landed in Dublin yesterday evening.
INTERNATIONAL
#COCA COLA The multinational drinks giant has announced it is to suspend advertising on social media for at least 30 days, as platforms face a reckoning over how they deal with racist content.
#SPRINGFIELD The Simpsons will no longer use white actors to dub ethnic minority characters, the producers of the long-running animated series announced Friday.
#THE STATES Florida has banned drinking alcohol at its bars as the coronavirus threatened to spiral out of control in the state.
Parting Shot
The pandemic has had a huge impact on all of our lives over the past four months. Much of our plans for the coming year are out the window, including the annual Pride parade and much of the celebrations that would have taken place today.
Friends and allies of the LGBTQ community will be celebrating in smaller numbers around the country, all in the hope that this time next year the streets will explode with colour once more. But earlier today, a small group gathered in Dublin to mark this year’s celebration – check it out below.
Source: Dublin LGBTQ Pride/Facebook
