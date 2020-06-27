This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 27 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A new taoiseach and cabinet, six more Covid-19 deaths, and Pride… it’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,475 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135037

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE ARAS TAOISEACH APPOINTMENT MX-3 Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is sworn in as taoiseach by President Michael D Higgins.

INTERNATIONAL

Screen Shot 2020-06-27 at 12.54.56 Source: Youtube/20th Century Fox

#COCA COLA The multinational drinks giant has announced it is to suspend advertising on social media for at least 30 days, as platforms face a reckoning over how they deal with racist content.

#SPRINGFIELD The Simpsons will no longer use white actors to dub ethnic minority characters, the producers of the long-running animated series announced Friday.

#THE STATES Florida has banned drinking alcohol at its bars as the coronavirus threatened to spiral out of control in the state.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Parting Shot

The pandemic has had a huge impact on all of our lives over the past four months. Much of our plans for the coming year are out the window, including the annual Pride parade and much of the celebrations that would have taken place today. 

Friends and allies of the LGBTQ community will be celebrating in smaller numbers around the country, all in the hope that this time next year the streets will explode with colour once more. But earlier today, a small group gathered in Dublin to mark this year’s celebration – check it out below. 

Posted by on Saturday, 27 June 2020
Source: Dublin LGBTQ Pride/Facebook

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie