Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is sworn in as taoiseach by President Michael D Higgins.

INTERNATIONAL

Source: Youtube/20th Century Fox

#COCA COLA The multinational drinks giant has announced it is to suspend advertising on social media for at least 30 days, as platforms face a reckoning over how they deal with racist content.

#SPRINGFIELD The Simpsons will no longer use white actors to dub ethnic minority characters, the producers of the long-running animated series announced Friday.

#THE STATES Florida has banned drinking alcohol at its bars as the coronavirus threatened to spiral out of control in the state.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Parting Shot

The pandemic has had a huge impact on all of our lives over the past four months. Much of our plans for the coming year are out the window, including the annual Pride parade and much of the celebrations that would have taken place today.

Friends and allies of the LGBTQ community will be celebrating in smaller numbers around the country, all in the hope that this time next year the streets will explode with colour once more. But earlier today, a small group gathered in Dublin to mark this year’s celebration – check it out below.