Saturday 10 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A roundup of today’s news headlines.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 10 Sep 2022, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

aer lingus 10_90660602 Queues at Dublin Airport today following a disconnection in Aer Lingus's online system. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

embedded268736118 A Pikeman of the Honourable Artillery Company stands outside the Royal Exchange in the City of London, before the reading of the Proclamation of Accession for Britain's King Charles III Source: James Manning/PA

#UK: Details of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s funeral were released, while her son Charles was formally declared King and will serve as the new monarch.

#UKRAINE: Kyiv reported making “astonishing” gains in eastern Ukraine, claiming its troops were able to travel dozens of kilometres and reclaim land lost to Russia.

#AFGHANISTAN: Dozens of girls protested in an eastern Afghan city after Taliban authorities shut their secondary schools just days after classes resumed.

#PAKISTAN: The UN’s chief has said that he has “never seen climate carnage” on such a scale as he toured parts of Pakistan hit by floods

PARTING SHOT

Colon Farrell has won the Best Actor award at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. The Dubliner plays a man rejected by his best friend in the Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin.

It reunites Farrell with co-star Brendan Gleeson and writer-director Martin McDonagh following their 2008 dark comedy In Bruges. You can read about Farrell’s win here and view the trailer for the film here.

Eoghan Dalton
