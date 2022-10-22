Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
#TORY LEADERSHIP:Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson returned to Britain from a holiday amid speculation that he would enter the race to replace Liz Truss, as Rishi Sunak reached the minimum threshold to contest the UK’s top job
#UKRAINE: Russian-installed authorities in the city of Kherson ordered residents to evacuate, ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counter-offensive to recapture the occupied area
#ITALY: Giorgia Meloni, whose political party with neo-fascist roots emerged victorious in recent elections, was sworn in as Italy’s first far-right prime minister since the end of the Second World War
#IRAN: Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said.
PARTING SHOT
Comedian and actor PJ Gallagher has opened up about his experience with mental illness, including his time in hospital after a prolonged period of debilitating anxiety.
Speaking on The Late Late Show, Gallagher said he resisted going to hospital for some time, but described his experience as a patient as “brilliant”.
He paid tribute to his friend, writer and actress Stephanie Preissner, who he said “literally saved my life.”
“I was so lucky. I did have people fighting for me.”
