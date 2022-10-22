Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 22 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

21 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

9292 Dogs Jennifer Birney from Newbridge in County Kildare washes her dog Razor at a Barks and Bubble's self service unit in Kilcullen. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Ireland this week were unable to be accommodated by the state last night, a junior minister said
  • The Republic of Ireland drew Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B for the 2023 World Cup
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Fianna Fáil at a party dinner that preparations for the 2024 local elections “start now”
  • Dublin City Library and Archive said it hopes the digital archive of messages left at the Savita Halappanavar mural will be completed by early 2023
  • Gardaí in Dublin launched an investigation after a man died in unexplained circumstances early this morning
  • A 17-year-old boy died following a single-vehicle crash in the Cullybackey area of Antrim

WORLD

conservative-leadership-bid Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Gatwick Airport in London this morning. Source: PA

#TORY LEADERSHIP:Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson returned to Britain from a holiday amid speculation that he would enter the race to replace Liz Truss, as Rishi Sunak reached the minimum threshold to contest the UK’s top job

#UKRAINE: Russian-installed authorities in the city of Kherson ordered residents to evacuate, ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counter-offensive to recapture the occupied area

#ITALY: Giorgia Meloni, whose political party with neo-fascist roots emerged victorious in recent elections, was sworn in as Italy’s first far-right prime minister since the end of the Second World War

#IRAN: Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said.

PARTING SHOT

308256990_853543398972622_1753082668724871749_n-2-390x285

Comedian and actor PJ Gallagher has opened up about his experience with mental illness, including his time in hospital after a prolonged period of debilitating anxiety.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, Gallagher said he resisted going to hospital for some time, but described his experience as a patient as “brilliant”.

He paid tribute to his friend, writer and actress Stephanie Preissner, who he said “literally saved my life.”

“I was so lucky. I did have people fighting for me.”

Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

