Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Jennifer Birney from Newbridge in County Kildare washes her dog Razor at a Barks and Bubble's self service unit in Kilcullen. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Ireland this week were unable to be accommodated by the state last night, a junior minister said

who arrived in Ireland this week were unable to be accommodated by the state last night, a junior minister said The Republic of Ireland drew Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B for the 2023 World Cup

drew Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B for the 2023 World Cup Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Fianna Fáil at a party dinner that preparations for the 2024 local elections “start now”

told Fianna Fáil at a party dinner that preparations for the 2024 local elections “start now” Dublin City Library and Archive said it hopes the digital archive of messages left at the Savita Halappanavar mural will be completed by early 2023

said it hopes the digital archive of messages left at the Savita Halappanavar mural will be completed by early 2023 Gardaí in Dublin launched an investigation after a man died in unexplained circumstances early this morning

launched an investigation after a man died in unexplained circumstances early this morning A 17-year-old boy died following a single-vehicle crash in the Cullybackey area of Antrim

WORLD

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Gatwick Airport in London this morning. Source: PA

#TORY LEADERSHIP:Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson returned to Britain from a holiday amid speculation that he would enter the race to replace Liz Truss, as Rishi Sunak reached the minimum threshold to contest the UK’s top job

#UKRAINE: Russian-installed authorities in the city of Kherson ordered residents to evacuate, ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counter-offensive to recapture the occupied area

#ITALY: Giorgia Meloni, whose political party with neo-fascist roots emerged victorious in recent elections, was sworn in as Italy’s first far-right prime minister since the end of the Second World War

#IRAN: Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said.

PARTING SHOT

Comedian and actor PJ Gallagher has opened up about his experience with mental illness, including his time in hospital after a prolonged period of debilitating anxiety.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, Gallagher said he resisted going to hospital for some time, but described his experience as a patient as “brilliant”.

He paid tribute to his friend, writer and actress Stephanie Preissner, who he said “literally saved my life.”

“I was so lucky. I did have people fighting for me.”