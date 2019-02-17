Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

'No To Racism' rally in Rooskey today. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Singer Joni Mitchell holds hands with painter David Hockney. Source: Jacob Sousa via Twitter.com

#BRITISH AIRLINE: Flybmi has announced it will cease operations and file for administration, blaming spikes in fuel, carbon costs and uncertainty over Brexit.

#DONALD TRUMP: The US President has said European countries should take back hundreds of captured Islamic State fighters.

#EMILIANO SALA: Cardiff City F.C. could launch a negligence claim against Nantes as soon as next week if an official report finds that striker Emiliano Sala was flown to his death by a pilot who did not have the correct licence.

PARTING SHOT:

Criticism has been levelled at those who draped a Russian flag on scaffolding outside Salisbury Cathedral in light of last year’s Novichok attack on former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.