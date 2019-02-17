Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A ‘No To Racism’ rally in Rooskey on the Roscommon-Leitrim border has been met with confrontation.
- Homeless service providers and politicians have criticised Dublin City Council’s Chief Executive for saying that homeless services create demand.
- Protesters gathered outside the Dublin 9 home of the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton this afternoon.
- A man in his 30s was released from Garda custody after being arrested over a public order incident at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
- There were 24 reports of sexual assault involving students at third level institutions in Ireland over a six-year period.
- A Hot Press journalist has launched legal proceedings against Twitter and the company behind the website Broadsheet.ie.
- Gardaí have spent €19.56 million on hiring private companies to provide tow trucks services since 2012.
INTERNATIONAL
#BRITISH AIRLINE: Flybmi has announced it will cease operations and file for administration, blaming spikes in fuel, carbon costs and uncertainty over Brexit.
#DONALD TRUMP: The US President has said European countries should take back hundreds of captured Islamic State fighters.
#EMILIANO SALA: Cardiff City F.C. could launch a negligence claim against Nantes as soon as next week if an official report finds that striker Emiliano Sala was flown to his death by a pilot who did not have the correct licence.
PARTING SHOT:
Criticism has been levelled at those who draped a Russian flag on scaffolding outside Salisbury Cathedral in light of last year’s Novichok attack on former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
A Russian flag was spotted on scaffolding at Salisbury Cathedral this morning. It has now been taken down - with one man describing it as "completely insensitive" pic.twitter.com/Bz1EQVXKUJ— BBC Wiltshire (@BBCWiltshire) February 17, 2019
