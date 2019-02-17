This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A rally in Rooskey, airline Flybmi and controversial comments about homelessness made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,342 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4498631

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rooskey anti-racism rally 'No To Racism' rally in Rooskey today. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

  • A ‘No To Racism’ rally in Rooskey on the Roscommon-Leitrim border has been met with confrontation
  • Homeless service providers and politicians have criticised Dublin City Council’s Chief Executive for saying that homeless services create demand
  • Protesters gathered outside the Dublin 9 home of the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton this afternoon.
  • A man in his 30s was released from Garda custody after being arrested over a public order incident at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
  • There were 24 reports of sexual assault involving students at third level institutions in Ireland over a six-year period.
  • A Hot Press journalist has launched legal proceedings against Twitter and the company behind the website Broadsheet.ie.
  • Gardaí have spent €19.56 million on hiring private companies to provide tow trucks services since 2012.

INTERNATIONAL 

Hockney. Singer Joni Mitchell holds hands with painter David Hockney. Source: Jacob Sousa via Twitter.com

#BRITISH AIRLINE: Flybmi has announced it will cease operations and file for administration, blaming spikes in fuel, carbon costs and uncertainty over Brexit.

#DONALD TRUMP: The US President has said European countries should take back hundreds of captured Islamic State fighters.

#EMILIANO SALA: Cardiff City F.C. could launch a negligence claim against Nantes as soon as next week if an official report finds that striker Emiliano Sala was flown to his death by a pilot who did not have the correct licence.

PARTING SHOT:

Criticism has been levelled at those who draped a Russian flag on scaffolding outside Salisbury Cathedral in light of last year’s Novichok attack on former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton
    47,192  201
    2
    		The Irish For: What do these popular boys' names mean - and what can we learn from them?
    43,158  13
    3
    		Quiz: Did these celebrities take the law into their own hands?
    37,543  12
    Fora
    1
    		For crypto startups seeking 'legitimacy', new anti-money laundering laws are a double-edged sword
    170  0
    2
    		Your next work trip shouldn't be confined to soulless airports and generic hotels
    71  0
    The42
    1
    		'I don't think I've seen one person drink a beer in my entire time there ever'
    78,600  18
    2
    		As it happened: Kilkenny v Limerick, Wexford v Tipperary, Galway v Dublin - Sunday hurling match tracker
    64,508  23
    3
    		'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    51,778  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 things I used to do with my makeup that I’m embarrassed to admit now
    5,102  4
    2
    		Poll: Has sharing a bed with your partner been an issue when visiting your parents' homes?
    3,934  4
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Edwina McGrath
    1,854  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    CRIME
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    PSNI launch investigation after pipe bomb explodes near house with young children inside
    Delays at forensic lab mean rape victims have to wait longer for cases to progress
    COURTS
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&amp;E department at Dublin hospital
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    Gardaí issue appeal to find two men missing from Tallaght since early February

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie