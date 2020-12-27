Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Birmingham Six outside the Old Bailey in London after being released in 1991. Source: Eamonn Farrell

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout will begin on Tuesday instead of Wednesday

instead of Wednesday There were 744 new cases of Covid-19 today, but people were warned that there has been a drop in the number of Covid-19 tests requested over the past two days

requested over the past two days Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the pandemic has “exposed the duality of the Irish economy” and said that the Government would begin looking at a living wage

The Moriarty Tribunal is set to finally conclude early next year after costing the taxpayer at least €65.5 million

is set to finally conclude early next year after costing the taxpayer at least €65.5 million Coastal flooding is expected in several counties due to Storm Bella

The 1990 State Papers show that the Irish Government refused a request from the Birmingham Six to act as bail guarantors amid concerns it could prove embarrassing

show that the Irish Government refused a request from the Birmingham Six to act as bail guarantors amid concerns it could prove embarrassing Also in the State Papers, Charles Haughey rebuked the British ambassador after Margaret Thatcher questioned the State’s commitment to defeating the IRA.

WORLD

President Faustin-Archange Touadera speaks to the media after casting his vote in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic. Source: AP/PA Images

#VACCINE ROLLOUT: European Union nations began a coordinated effort to give Covid-19 vaccinations to adults among their 450 million citizens.

#BREXIT TRADE DEAL: SNP MPs will vote against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trade deal, branding it a “disaster for Scotland”.

#OXFORD VACCINE: The Covid-19 vaccine developed by the British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has achieved a “winning formula” for efficacy.

PARTING SHOT

There is a deep, deep attachment with the dolphin. He’s very as much a part of Dingle as say, Paddy Bawn Brosnan, the Kerry footballer, or Wran’s Day on 26 December. He was central to the town’s identity, and because of that, there was a great fondness for him.

Three generations of my family have known Fungie – my father, my brother and me, and my children. Thirty seven years. It was a privilege to have had him in Dingle. He was a comfort and joy to everyone.

What the dolphin gave was people could stay here, people had a choice. They can go, of course, but they can stay too. Even through the recessions, people could always make a living here in the tourist industry… because of the dolphin.

Some of the reasons Dingle locals gave TheJournal.ie as to why Fungie was so important to them – and how they’re so sorry to lose him.