Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- A Fianna Fáil councillor in Donegal was killed in an accident at the Donegal International Rally.
- A man in his 50s was released from gardaí custody after being arrested following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Wexford yesterday.
- Ireland’ first full-distance Ironman competition was reduced to a bike and run event after poor weather conditions.
- Garda management feared Sikh members of the force could win discrimination cases over the restriction on wearing a turban with their uniform.
- Dublin City Council has demanded payment from 26 property owners to pay the vacant site levy so far this year.
- Police in Northern Ireland have named the victim of Friday’s murder in Lisburn as Paul Smyth.
- Gardaí in Letterkenny arrested 41 people during what was described as an “extremely busy” night in the Donegal town.
THE WORLD
#UNITED STATES: The US launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems and a spy network after Tehran downed an American surveillance drone, according to US media reports.
#UNITED KINGDOM: Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson came under pressure to clarify events which led to police being called to his home on Friday following reports of a domestic row.
#TURKEY: Istanbul returned to the polls in a re-run of the mayoral election.
PARTING SHOT
On what would have country singer June Carter Cash’s 90th birthday, here’s her and Johnny’s ‘Jackson’.Source: JohnnyCashShow/YouTube
