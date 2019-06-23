Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Met Eireann extended its Status Yellow raining warning today Source: Sam Boal

A Fianna Fáil councillor in Donegal was killed in an accident at the Donegal International Rally .

. A man in his 50s was released from gardaí custody after being arrested following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Wexford yesterday.

yesterday. Ireland’ first full-distance Ironman competition was reduced to a bike and run event after poor weather conditions.

was reduced to a bike and run event after poor weather conditions. Garda management feared Sikh members of the force could win discrimination cases over the restriction on wearing a turban with their uniform.

of the force could win discrimination cases over the restriction on wearing a turban with their uniform. Dublin City Council has demanded payment from 26 property owners to pay the vacant site levy so far this year.

so far this year. Police in Northern Ireland have named the victim of Friday’s murder in Lisburn as Paul Smyth .

. Gardaí in Letterkenny arrested 41 people during what was described as an “extremely busy” night in the Donegal town.

THE WORLD

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts his ballot at a polling station in Istanbul Source: Emrah Gurel/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: The US launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems and a spy network after Tehran downed an American surveillance drone, according to US media reports.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson came under pressure to clarify events which led to police being called to his home on Friday following reports of a domestic row.

#TURKEY: Istanbul returned to the polls in a re-run of the mayoral election.

PARTING SHOT

On what would have country singer June Carter Cash’s 90th birthday, here’s her and Johnny’s ‘Jackson’.