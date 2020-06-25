Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that one more person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The Government has announced that the use of face coverings is to be made mandatory on public transport.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has given the green light for Phase Three of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to go ahead from Monday.
- The school meals programme is set to be extended over the summer, the government has announced this evening, in a decision that affects 250,000 children across the country.
- The Department of Housing has said there were 459 fewer people in emergency accommodation in May this year compared to the previous month.
- A fifth of people say they feel “very uncomfortable” about the idea of going back to the pub, even with two-metre social distancing measures in place.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has put his name forward to become next president of the Eurogroup.
- Massively reduced occupancy is expected for cinemas across the country, with 75% of cinemas not expected to be viable in the long term.
- Tayto Park has announced plans to build two new steel intertwining rollercoasters in Ashbourne, Co Meath.
- Temperatures across the country soared into the high-20s today but forecasters say the good weather will be short-lived as rain moves in over the weekend.
- Gardaí have arrested four men and seized a quantity of drugs and ammunition following the search of a residence in Mulhuddart in Dublin yesterday evening.
- A new interactive Covid-19 data hub has been launched, bringing all available information on the spread of the virus together in Ireland into one place, including a breakdown and timeline of the virus spread by county.
INTERNATIONAL
#TULSA RALLY Dozens of US secret service agents, tasked with protecting the US president, have been told to quarantine after President Donald Trump hosted an election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma despite concerns for rising cases of Covid-19 across America.
#PUTIN Russians went to the polls today to cast early votes in a nationwide ballot on constitutional reforms that could see President Vladimir Putin remain in power until 2036.
#DOWN UNDER Australia’s military has said it will send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant coronavirus outbreak over fears of a second wave.
Parting Shot
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council in the UK said it had no choice but to declare a major incident today after thousands of sun seekers flocked to the beach to lap up the good weather.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Extra police patrols were brought in and security put in place to protect refuse crews who the council said faced “widespread abuse and intimidation” as they emptied overflowing bins.
Video footage showed scenes reminiscent of a Spanish tourist resort during peak season – pre-Covid, of course.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
COMMENTS