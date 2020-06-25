Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public bathing at Seapoint in Dublin today. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Trump delivers one of his signature campaign rally speeches in Tulsa. Source: Sue Ogrocki

#TULSA RALLY Dozens of US secret service agents, tasked with protecting the US president, have been told to quarantine after President Donald Trump hosted an election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma despite concerns for rising cases of Covid-19 across America.

#PUTIN Russians went to the polls today to cast early votes in a nationwide ballot on constitutional reforms that could see President Vladimir Putin remain in power until 2036.

#DOWN UNDER Australia’s military has said it will send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant coronavirus outbreak over fears of a second wave.

Parting Shot

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council in the UK said it had no choice but to declare a major incident today after thousands of sun seekers flocked to the beach to lap up the good weather.

Extra police patrols were brought in and security put in place to protect refuse crews who the council said faced “widespread abuse and intimidation” as they emptied overflowing bins.

Video footage showed scenes reminiscent of a Spanish tourist resort during peak season – pre-Covid, of course.