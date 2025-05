NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Formation Homes are building 131 new residential units on the site of the old army barracks in Kildare Town. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

#PEACEKEEPERS Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon have come under fire from Israeli forces near a bombed out village at Yaroun.

#TRUMP’S TARIFFS The White House has blasted a federal court’s “blatantly wrong” decision to block many of Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, marking a major setback to his trade strategy.

#LIVERPOOL RAMMING The alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade has been charged with a number of offences, including wounding and causing grievous bodily harm.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s (DCCI) Made Local Summer 2025 campaign was launched today.

Models wore designs by Made Local members. Lyndsey wears Hat, FAO Millinery, Earrings, Melanie Hand Design, Sheer coat & floral print dress, Original Ireland.

This year, Made Local is calling on retailers across Ireland to register to become a member and support the Irish design and craft industry. Made Local highlights the originality, quality and value of Irish-designed products.

It aims to be a reminder that buying locally-produced, well-crafted products is more meaningful, sustainable, and impactful.