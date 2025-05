FORMER TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar is set to release a memoir in September titled Speaking My Mind.

In a post to social media, Varadkar remarked that the book is “both personal and political” and that he hopes to “give new insights” into his time in government.

Varadkar was a TD for the Dublin West constituency from 2007 to 2024 and served as Taoiseach from 2017 to 2020, and again from 2022 until his shock resignation last year.

He also served as minister across several portfolios.

Last March, he announced his intention to step down as Taoiseach and remarked: “After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job.”

Advertisement

He added: “I have nothing else lined up or in mind. No definite personal or political plans, but I am looking forward to having the time to think about them.”

And in July, Varadkar then confirmed that he wouldn’t stand in the upcoming 2024 general election.

He remarked that the “time has come to explore new options and opportunities” and that he never viewed himself as a “career politician”.

In the time since, Varadkar was named as a guest lecturer on public leadership as part of a new role as ‘Hauser Leader’ at Harvard University’s Kennedy School Centre.

He also landed a role with international public relations company Penta Group as a member of its Global Advisory Board and went to South Africa with former special forces soldier Ray Goggins to test his extreme outdoor expedition skills.

Speaking on his upcoming book – due for release on 11 September – Varadkar said he has “tried to be honest and frank, including mistakes and regrets as well as triumphs”.

Varadkar added that he served in government “at one of the most interesting periods in history – the aftermath of the economic crash, Brexit, transformative referendums and the pandemic.”