Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar walks among journalists gathered for the announcement of the National Broadband Plan. Source: RollingNews.ie

The details of a €3 billion plan which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, farms and businesses across rural Ireland were revealed

which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, farms and businesses across rural Ireland were revealed One of the boys accused of murdering Ana Kriégel told gardaí he believed that Boy A hadn’t been attacked and that he believed Ana had inflicted the injuries on him, a court heard

told gardaí he believed that Boy A hadn’t been attacked and that he believed Ana had inflicted the injuries on him, a court heard Saoradh ‘s head offices were searched today as part of the Lyra McKee murder investigation

‘s head offices were searched today as part of the Lyra McKee murder investigation An Irish couple in Australia – facing deportation because their three-year-old son has cystic fibrosis – have had their appeal rejected

– have had their appeal rejected A 20-year-old man has been remanded on bail on a dangerous driving charge in connection with the suspected abduction of a 14-year-old in Finglas, Dublin

of a 14-year-old in Finglas, Dublin Talks between political parties in Northern Ireland commenced to explore the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont after it collapsed two years ago.

after it collapsed two years ago. A delegation from Uefa visited Abbotstown today to meet with Sport Ireland over the governance issues with the FAI.

WORLD

Thousands attend a Brexit Party rally in Peterborough King's Gate Conference Centre as part of its EU election campaign. Source: Joe Giddens

#MYANMAR: Two journalists who were jailed for more than 500 days in Myanmar for reporting on the Rohingya persecution have been released.

#FRANCE: At least four people have been taken hostage by an armed individual in Toulouse, France.

#AUSTRALIA: A tribunal ruled that homophobic comments posted to social media by rugby player Israel Folau amounted to a “high-level” breach of the sport’s code of conduct.

PARTING SHOT

Excellent jokes, observations, and commentary has been made all day about the Met Gala ball last night – an extravagant show of fashion by the rich and famous.

Here is one of the best examples of that – a camp-themed Met Gala outfit matched with classic soccer kits by Richie McCormack, producer-presenter of Newstalk’s Off The Ball.

Next, we have one of the Jonas Brothers as Peter Schmeichel - Manchester United 1993 pic.twitter.com/WhDMfQYcgo — Richie McCormåck (@RichieMcCormack) May 7, 2019 Source: Richie McCormåck /Twitter

Comments are closed as one of the stories relates to an ongoing trial.