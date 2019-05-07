This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The broadband plan, two Myanmar journalists freed, and Saoradh’s Derry offices searched – here’s what happened today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 7 May 2019, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,217 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4623583

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Broadband for rural Ireland Taoiseach Leo Varadkar walks among journalists gathered for the announcement of the National Broadband Plan. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • The details of a €3 billion plan which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, farms and businesses across rural Ireland were revealed
  • One of the boys accused of murdering Ana Kriégel told gardaí he believed that Boy A hadn’t been attacked and that he believed Ana had inflicted the injuries on him, a court heard
  • Saoradh‘s head offices were searched today as part of the Lyra McKee murder investigation
  • An Irish couple in Australia – facing deportation because their three-year-old son has cystic fibrosis – have had their appeal rejected
  • A 20-year-old man has been remanded on bail on a dangerous driving charge in connection with the suspected abduction of a 14-year-old in Finglas, Dublin
  • Talks between political parties in Northern Ireland commenced to explore the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont after it collapsed two years ago.
  • A delegation from Uefa visited Abbotstown today to meet with Sport Ireland over the governance issues with the FAI.

WORLD

European Parliament election Thousands attend a Brexit Party rally in Peterborough King's Gate Conference Centre as part of its EU election campaign. Source: Joe Giddens

#MYANMAR: Two journalists who were jailed for more than 500 days in Myanmar for reporting on the Rohingya persecution have been released.

#FRANCE: At least four people have been taken hostage by an armed individual in Toulouse, France.

#AUSTRALIA: A tribunal ruled that homophobic comments posted to social media by rugby player Israel Folau amounted to a “high-level” breach of the sport’s code of conduct.

PARTING SHOT

Excellent jokes, observations, and commentary has been made all day about the Met Gala ball last night – an extravagant show of fashion by the rich and famous.

Here is one of the best examples of that – a camp-themed Met Gala outfit matched with classic soccer kits by Richie McCormack, producer-presenter of Newstalk’s Off The Ball.

Comments are closed as one of the stories relates to an ongoing trial. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie