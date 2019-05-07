Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The details of a €3 billion plan which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, farms and businesses across rural Ireland were revealed
- One of the boys accused of murdering Ana Kriégel told gardaí he believed that Boy A hadn’t been attacked and that he believed Ana had inflicted the injuries on him, a court heard
- Saoradh‘s head offices were searched today as part of the Lyra McKee murder investigation
- An Irish couple in Australia – facing deportation because their three-year-old son has cystic fibrosis – have had their appeal rejected
- A 20-year-old man has been remanded on bail on a dangerous driving charge in connection with the suspected abduction of a 14-year-old in Finglas, Dublin
- Talks between political parties in Northern Ireland commenced to explore the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont after it collapsed two years ago.
- A delegation from Uefa visited Abbotstown today to meet with Sport Ireland over the governance issues with the FAI.
WORLD
#MYANMAR: Two journalists who were jailed for more than 500 days in Myanmar for reporting on the Rohingya persecution have been released.
#FRANCE: At least four people have been taken hostage by an armed individual in Toulouse, France.
#AUSTRALIA: A tribunal ruled that homophobic comments posted to social media by rugby player Israel Folau amounted to a “high-level” breach of the sport’s code of conduct.
PARTING SHOT
Excellent jokes, observations, and commentary has been made all day about the Met Gala ball last night – an extravagant show of fashion by the rich and famous.
Here is one of the best examples of that – a camp-themed Met Gala outfit matched with classic soccer kits by Richie McCormack, producer-presenter of Newstalk’s Off The Ball.
