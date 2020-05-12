This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Drug seizures, testing in Wuhan, and the Eurovision special – It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 12 May 2020, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4 BABY SWANS 758A8131 All in, as the five cygnets get back in the water with their mother swan in Naas, County Kildare. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

china-wuhan-covid-19-cases-cn A staff member disinfects the Sanmin residential community in Dongxihu District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CHINA Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city’s entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media has reported. 

#COVID ABROAD Russia has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases today, according to an AFP tally. 

#ON THE RISE The UK’s Office for National Statistics has said more people have died from the coronavirus in the UK than the official national toll suggests, after more care home deaths were linked to the outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

The Eurovision Song Contest will mark what should have been the first semi-final of the competition with a virtual ‘song celebration’ tonight.

Two shows will air on the Eurovision’s YouTube channel from 8pm tonight and Thursday, marking when the contest’s semi-finals were originally due to take place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Here’s a reminder of what Ireland would have sounded like if the contest went ahead as schedule this year – Lesley Roy was tipped to bring Ireland as close to Eurovision glory as it has been in years. 

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

