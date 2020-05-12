Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

All in, as the five cygnets get back in the water with their mother swan in Naas, County Kildare. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A staff member disinfects the Sanmin residential community in Dongxihu District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CHINA Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city’s entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media has reported.

#COVID ABROAD Russia has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases today, according to an AFP tally.

#ON THE RISE The UK’s Office for National Statistics has said more people have died from the coronavirus in the UK than the official national toll suggests, after more care home deaths were linked to the outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

The Eurovision Song Contest will mark what should have been the first semi-final of the competition with a virtual ‘song celebration’ tonight.

Two shows will air on the Eurovision’s YouTube channel from 8pm tonight and Thursday, marking when the contest’s semi-finals were originally due to take place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Here’s a reminder of what Ireland would have sounded like if the contest went ahead as schedule this year – Lesley Roy was tipped to bring Ireland as close to Eurovision glory as it has been in years.