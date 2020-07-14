This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Ryanair is cutting flights, Huawei tensions in the UK, and house parties cause alarm… It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,160 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5150188

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-pubs-unsure-about-reopening-next-week-as-nphet-says-its-too-early-to-say-itll-happen-end Pubs unsure about reopening next week as NPHET says it's 'too early' to say it will happen. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL 

italy-recovered-banksy Fraech Ambassador to Italy, Christian Masset, right, and Italian prosecutor Michele Renzo pose next to a recovered stolen artwork by British artist Banksy Source: Domenico Stinellis via PA Images

#BANKSY An homage to the victims of the 2015 Paris attacks by street artist Banksy has been returned to France after the stolen work was found in Italy

#PLAGUE A 15-year-old boy has died from the bubonic plague in Mongolia, health authorities said today, one of a handful of cases that recently emerged in the country and neighbouring China.

#5G Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding millions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Parting Shot

Dozens of ducks had a close call with traffic today when  some 60 of the animals were rescued from a busy motorway near Watford, Hertfordshire. 

An RSPCA officer had to reportedly “sprint” down the busy motorway, according to the BBC, to shield the ducks and remove them. Sadly, not all of the animals survived. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie