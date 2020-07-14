Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pubs unsure about reopening next week as NPHET says it's 'too early' to say it will happen. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Fraech Ambassador to Italy, Christian Masset, right, and Italian prosecutor Michele Renzo pose next to a recovered stolen artwork by British artist Banksy Source: Domenico Stinellis via PA Images

#BANKSY An homage to the victims of the 2015 Paris attacks by street artist Banksy has been returned to France after the stolen work was found in Italy.

#PLAGUE A 15-year-old boy has died from the bubonic plague in Mongolia, health authorities said today, one of a handful of cases that recently emerged in the country and neighbouring China.

#5G Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding millions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.

Parting Shot

Dozens of ducks had a close call with traffic today when some 60 of the animals were rescued from a busy motorway near Watford, Hertfordshire.

An RSPCA officer had to reportedly “sprint” down the busy motorway, according to the BBC, to shield the ducks and remove them. Sadly, not all of the animals survived.