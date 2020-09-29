#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your roundup of what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,734 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5218069

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

site 112 The site of the now demolished house of 1916 leader The O'Rahilly. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed a further 363 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and one new death
  • A multi-agency meeting took place today to discuss what has been described as “deplorable” footage of large crowds gathered in Galway city last night. 
  • Covid-19 and uncertainty around the EU’s deal with the UK on Brexit have led to economists estimating that our GDP is to fall by 2.5% this year. It is also expected that it will grow by only 1.4% next year. 
  • Dublin City Council is investigating the circumstances surrounding the demolition of the former home of a 1916 Rising leader in Ballsbridge this morning.
  •  Latest figures from the CSO show how there has been a significant reduction in the number of crimes happening during Covid-19
  • The Government is to table an amendment to Dying with Dignity Bill to allow a special committee to be set up to examine the issue.
  • The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are expected to be visible from all over the country, but people in the north will have the best chance of seeing them.

THE WORLD 

pumpkin-harvest Tomas Spalovsky during the harvest of 40,000 Pumpkins at Spilman's pick your own Pumpkin Farm, near Thirsk in North Yorkshire. Source: PA Images

#US DEBATE: Tonight will see Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden face off against US President Donald Trump in Cleveland in a highly-anticipated debate

#KUWAIT: The country’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, mediator in some of the worst crises to grip the Gulf, died today at the age of 91.

#COVID-19: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus passed one million, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, and forced many to change the way they live, learn and work.

PARTING SHOT

As US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden prepare to square off in the first Presidential debate tonight, here’s the BBC’s Anthony Zurcher’s analysis on how Trump will seek to win. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

