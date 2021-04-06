#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By TheJournal.ie team Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 8:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,891 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5402301

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-the-finglas-covid-19-test-centre-has-recorded-the-highest-positivity-rate-of-all-seven-walk-in-test-centres-with-a-5-2-per-cent-rate-among-those-who-came-for-testing-end The Finglas Covid-19 test centre has recorded the highest positivity rate of all seven walk-in test centres - with a 5.2 per cent rate among those who came for testing. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Health officials confirmed 443 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today and nine further deaths
  • Three women today absconded from a mandatory quarantine hotel in Dublin but returned to the hotel of their own accord following an “interaction” with officers.
  • Two people died and two are injured following a crash involving three cars in Louth earlier today. 
  • Education Minister Norma Foley said the decision to shift to an age-based vaccine roll-out is not “a value judgement” on any profession, as teachers’ unions continue to call for their members to be prioritised.
  • The Alliance Party leader proposed a recall of the Stormont Assembly, following days of violence and disorder in parts of Northern Ireland.
  • The killers of Limerick man Jason Corbett, Molly and Tom Martens, may apply for bail tomorrow while they consider a plea bargain offer of manslaughter or facing a full retrial on second degree murder charges. 
  • Technological University Dublin said its Tallaght campus was the victim of a “significant” ransomware attack last week. 

THE WORLD

spring-weather-apr-6th-2021 Waves crash over the walls next to Seaham Lighthouse in Durham. Source: PA

#FREE TRAVEL: New Zealand approved quarantine-free travel with Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today, completing a two-way corridor for travel between the largely Covid-free neighbours.

#ECONOMIC RECOVERY: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the eurozone economy would expand faster than previously expected in 2021, but Europe will be slower than the US to recover from the pandemic shock.

#NETANYAHU: Israel’s president named prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the party leader to try to cobble together a governing majority.

PARTING SHOT

Across Ireland, major debates are taking place about the future of a shared island and the possibility of a united Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But what about the reality for people living in Northern Ireland right now?

Too often the concerns of young people are overlooked in a conversation dominated by the major parties of unionism and republicanism.

As part of The Good Information Project, we’re going to host a discussion this Thursday on mental health, education, housing discrimination and cultural issues like languages and discrimination. We will be joined by a panel of young voices from a variety of backgrounds, to find out what solutions they see for the North.

Interested? Sign up now to join the live panel discussion

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie