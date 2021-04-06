Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Finglas Covid-19 test centre has recorded the highest positivity rate of all seven walk-in test centres - with a 5.2 per cent rate among those who came for testing. Source: Leah Farrell

THE WORLD

Waves crash over the walls next to Seaham Lighthouse in Durham. Source: PA

#FREE TRAVEL: New Zealand approved quarantine-free travel with Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today, completing a two-way corridor for travel between the largely Covid-free neighbours.

#ECONOMIC RECOVERY: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the eurozone economy would expand faster than previously expected in 2021, but Europe will be slower than the US to recover from the pandemic shock.

#NETANYAHU: Israel’s president named prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the party leader to try to cobble together a governing majority.

PARTING SHOT

Across Ireland, major debates are taking place about the future of a shared island and the possibility of a united Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

But what about the reality for people living in Northern Ireland right now?

Too often the concerns of young people are overlooked in a conversation dominated by the major parties of unionism and republicanism.

As part of The Good Information Project, we’re going to host a discussion this Thursday on mental health, education, housing discrimination and cultural issues like languages and discrimination. We will be joined by a panel of young voices from a variety of backgrounds, to find out what solutions they see for the North.

Interested? Sign up now to join the live panel discussion