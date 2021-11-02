#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 November 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Taoiseach addresses COP26, the highest Covid cases since January reported, and a global deforestation pledge.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE Helix Panto 009 Actors Paul Byrom (Wicked Warlock), Chris Corroon, (Dame Lola) and Aisling Sharkey (Red Riding Hood) at the launch of The Helix Panto today. Source: Leon Farrell

  • Ireland “accepts” the obligation for richer countries to support nations most acutely impacted by climate change, the Taoiseach said in his address at COP26
  • A protest in support of pay for student nurses gathered outside Leinster House
  • There were 3,726 new Covid cases today – the highest daily figure since January
  • Proposed legislation that would cap rent increases to a maximum of 2% will be brought to Cabinet this week
  • The Taoiseach said Ireland’s cattle population should “remain stable” after Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said that cattle could be slaughtered earlier in their lifespan to help reduce methane emissions
  • Revenue’s Local Property Tax helpline will now run from 8am-8pm tomorrow and Thursday, in order to facilitate calls in the run-up to the deadline this Sunday.

WORLD

climate-activists-from-ocean-rebellion-representing-oil-slicks-protest-outside-grangemouth-oil-refinery-in-falkirk-during-cop26-in-glasgow-picture-date-tuesday-november-2-2021 Climate activists from Ocean Rebellion, representing 'oil slicks' protest outside Grangemouth Oil Refinery in Falkirk. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#THE PLANET’S LUNGS: World leaders have issued a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, a promise met with scepticism by environmental groups who say more urgent action is needed to save the planet’s lungs.

#AFGHANISTAN: At least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, the latest assault to rock Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power.

#NZ: New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced that parts of the country will go into a level three lockdown from today.

#LONDON: Two Met police officers have pleaded guilty to sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp.

PARTING SHOT

‘Six by Nico’ is a fine-dining restaurant opening up this month on Dawson Street in Dublin city – and is inspired by chippers. 

So writes Marie Claire Digby: “The Chipper menu features upmarket, modern interpretations of chips and cheese, scampi, steak pie, fish supper, smoked sausage and deep-fried Mars Bar.”

Take a look for yourself.

