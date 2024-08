NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

PARIS 2024

Show jumper Shane Sweetnam on his horse James Kann Cruz

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

US Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris (left) and her running mate Tim Walz (right).

#GREYHOUNDS Irish greyhounds being exported to India are being used in a cruel ‘new craze’ sport involving racing them with motorbikes.

#KAMALA The US Democratic Party has officially selected Kamala Harris as its predidential nominee. She has chosen Minnesota governer Tim Walz as her running mate.

#BANGLADESH Over 100 people were killed in a single day during unrest in Bangladesh as nationwide protests forced the country’s prime minister to flee.

#GOOGLE A US court has ruled that tech company Google has been illegally exploiting its market dominance to squash its competitors.

#RIOTS Courts in the UK could sit 24 hours a day to deal with arrests made during riots that have gripped the country.

#JAPAN Japanese markets rebounded today following a massive sell-off that caused the exchange to drop by 12.4% yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

A pro-Palestinian demonstration at Alexanderplatz, Berlin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A German court has convicted a pro-Palestinian activist for chanting the slogan “From the river to the sea” at a demonstration in Berlin on 11 October last year.

The decision, which the defendants lawyer called a defeat for free speech and a win for “state oppression”, came with a €600 fine for Ava Moayeri.

The phrase was referred to as a Hamas slogan by interior minister, Nancy Faeser, in a move banning Hamas activities in Germany.

However, it is one of the most common and consistent phrases heard at pro-Palestinian rallies worldwide, including in Ireland.

German police have consistently used the phrase as a justification for banning demonstrations, and for responding violently to protesters.