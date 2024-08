POLICE OFFICERS HAVE been injured during “sustained violence” in Plymouth as disorder continued for a seventh day after the Southport stabbings, with more than 370 arrests made so far.

Devon and Cornwall Police said six arrests were made in Plymouth yesterday after “several officers” suffered minor injuries and two members of the public were taken to hospital.

It came after bricks and fireworks were launched towards officers who had attempted to keep rival demonstrations apart in the Devon port city.

A police van was damaged on Monday evening as masked anti-immigration protesters launched missiles at a counter-demonstration where people held signs saying “No Place for Hate” and “Say No to Nazis”.

Elsewhere, a Devon and Cornwall Police officer said “large masonry” had been thrown at officers during the unrest.

Speaking at the scene, Inspector Ryan North Moore told Sky News: “This is not a protest any more. In my opinion, this is violence. This is sustained violence.”

Asked how difficult it was to police the protest, he added: “It’s off the scale today. With the resources we’ve got, it’s difficult.”

Advertisement

Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell said officers had shown “very brave, robust policing” as they responded to “abhorrent, mindless criminal behaviour”.

Some 150 officers were deployed in the city centre, and the arrests were for a range of public order offences and assaults, police said.

‘Standing army’ to crack down rioting

Yesterday, the Prime Minister said a “standing army” of specialist police officers was being assembled to crack down on rioting, as he called for perpetrators to be named and shamed.

Keir Starmer vowed to “ramp up criminal justice” after an emergency Cobra meeting was called following disorder over the weekend which saw rioters storm hotels housing asylum seekers.

The PA news agency understands the Prime Minister’s so-called standing army is an expansion of the existing mutual aid scheme, which allows officers to be deployed around the country as needed.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Starmer rejected calls for Parliament to be recalled in the face of the rioting.

The Prime Minister said he was focused on ensuring police can carry out their duties, as MPs from across the political spectrum demanded Parliament return from its summer recess.

Downing Street also criticised X owner Elon Musk for claiming “civil war is inevitable” in the UK, with officials suggesting online misinformation fuelling disorder on Britain’s streets may be being amplified by foreign state actors.