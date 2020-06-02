Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Zoo opened back up today. Source: RollingNews.ie

The body of a five-year-old boy was recovered from Lough Mask in Co Mayo

was recovered from Lough Mask in Co Mayo The HSE has told the Dáil Covid-19 committee that the cost of taking over the private hospitals will be roughly €300 million.

Irish Water has said it is “increasingly likely” that a water conservation order will be put in place due to increased demand on water and a period of dry weather.

will be put in place due to increased demand on water and a period of dry weather. A Sinn Fein Northern Ireland Assembly amendment calling for abortion regulations to be amended to prevent terminations at any time in pregnancy in cases of non-fatal disabilities, including Down’s Syndrome, has been defeated.

Gardaí have said that they will be investigating all the circumstances surrounding the Black Lives Matter demonstration which took place in Dublin at the weekend in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

demonstration which took place in Dublin at the weekend in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations. Travel demand during Phase One of the easing of restrictions has been higher than expected, the National Transport Authority (NTA) told the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee today.

of the easing of restrictions has been higher than expected, the National Transport Authority (NTA) told the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee today. A man has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision today in Mayo.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party this evening that he was confident that Ireland would be able to move into Phase Two of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. A final decision will be made by Cabinet on Friday.

WORLD

A demonstrator holds a sign up to a police officer during a protest in Washington DC. Source: Reynolds Stefani/CNP/ABACA

#GEORGE FLOYD: US President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the military if state governors did not halt ongoing violent protests across the US, while the conduct of NYPD officers in relation to protesters is under investigation.

#PUBLIC HEALTH: A UK study has found that black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people are at significantly higher risk of dying from Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

There’s plenty of grim news around, so here’s something a little bit lovely for fashion fans.

Three front-line workers from London will star on the cover of British Vogue next month.

These include a London Overground train driver, an east London midwife and a King’s Cross supermarket worker.

Read more about it here.