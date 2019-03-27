Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The number of homeless people in Ireland surpassed 10,000 for the first time
- The Irish government was told by the UN that it has facilitated housing financing through “preferential tax laws and weak tenant protections”.
- The High Court refused an application by the children of Sean Quinn to amend the case they are taking against IBRC
- The funeral of Laura Brennan – a leading HPV vaccine campaigner – took place in her home county of Clare.
- The baby whose mother was found dead at Cork University Maternity Hospital has also died
- Gardaí in Laois are investigating an aggravated burglary at a home in Portlaoise carried out by four masked men which left one man seriously injured.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Theresa May told Tory MPs that she would not “stand in the way” of being replaced as leader in the next stage of Brexit negotiations, an hour before MPs voted on eight different Brexit options.
#BOEING: The aviation giant pledged to do all it can to prevent crashes like the two that killed nearly 350 people in recent months, as it unveiled a fix to the flight software.
#SLOW DOWN: The EU has provisionally agreed to make speed-limiting technologies mandatory on vehicles sold in Europe from 2022 onwards.
PARTING SHOT
Start your passion when you’re young, isn’t that the advice? Well yes, but not too young.
Seven-year-old rapper Fresh Kid has been told to stop performing because he is too young.
Youth minister Florence Nakiwala told the BBC that no-one under 18 should work, and said he could face juvenile prison if he continues to disobey the law. Bit harsh.Source: Promoter Eng Tonny Ug/YouTube
