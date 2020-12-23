Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A minister tested positive for Covid-19; all ministers are now restricting their movements and awaiting a Covid-19 test. The Taoiseach has tested negative
- There were 938 cases confirmed in Ireland, which is the most serious situation Ireland has been in March – NPHET has recommended further restrictions
- Preliminary data suggests that the new Covid-19 variant is present in Ireland - but crucially, isn’t the driving force between the recent surge in cases
- The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said Ireland’s Covid-19 situation is now deteriorating more quickly than any other European country
- The killer of Irish solicitor Ciara Glennon was told he is likely to die in prison after being handed a non-parole period of 40 years in prison
- The Taoiseach said he will not skip the queue to get a Covid-19 vaccine
WORLD
#BREXCITING: A post-Brexit trade deal could be agreed within hours, EU and UK sources indicated, as negotiations continued between the two leaders.
#PRESIDENTIAL PARDON: Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including two men convicted of lying to investigators in a probe into the president’s election campaign.
#FRENCH POLICE: Three police officers were shot dead in Puy-de-Dome in central France after being called out to a domestic disturbance.
#ANOTHER NEW VARIANT: The UK placed travel restrictions on people arriving from South Africa after two cases of another new variant of Covid-19 was detected.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
How is Santa going to travel all around the world – going into people’s homes, delivering toys – during a global pandemic?
Thankfully, though Santa is in the at-risk group, he’s taken measures to get around the world while remaining compliant with Covid-19 guidelines.
Here’s our FactFind outlining how exactly he does it (a little bit of magic and a lot of hand sanitizer).
COMMENTS