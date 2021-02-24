Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman waits outside a shop in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The revised Living with Covid plan is a “wing and a prayer” strategy that contains nothing to give people hope, the Dáil heard

plan is a “wing and a prayer” strategy that contains nothing to give people hope, the Dáil heard Family carers are “devastated” after the vaccination priority list announced yesterday failed to mention them

announced yesterday failed to mention them The government is not going to extend the term of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes , despite mounting pressure from opposition TDs

, despite mounting pressure from opposition TDs John Delaney ’s application to have an action over the inspection of documents seized from the FAI held in private is “very draconian,” the High Court heard

’s application to have an action over the inspection of documents seized from the FAI held in private is “very draconian,” the High Court heard There will be a further extension to the expiry dates of driving licences due to disruption caused by Covid-19 restrictions

due to disruption caused by Covid-19 restrictions The Taoiseach has said he’d “check out” why public Dr Gabriel Scally is no longer overseeing the implementation of CervicalCheck improvements

improvements There were 56 deaths and 574 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland.

WORLD

An Egyptian goose walks through daffodils in St James's Park, London. Source: PA

#VACCINE DONATIONS: Ghana received the world’s first delivery of coronavirus vaccines from the United Nations-backed Covax initiative.

#VACCINE No 4: The US body responsible for approving vaccines said the jab developed by Johnson & Johnson is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19, including the South African and Brazilian variants.

#DRUG HAUL: Germany and Belgium seized 23 tonnes of cocaine in a record haul of the drug in Europe.

PARTING SHOT

A meeting of Stormont’s Finance committee was interrupted this afternoon when a live pigeon was dragged into a video call by an attendee’s pet cat.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

That attendee’s name was… Colin Pigeon, would you believe.

“I’ve never been interrupted by wildlife before,” he said after bring the situation under control.