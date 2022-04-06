Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Five-year-old Damir Zubchuk (left) and six-year-old Artem Myroshnykov, who both arrived from Ukraine last month, outside Leinster House. Source: PA Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Oireachtas that Ireland “has not remained neutral” on the disaster unfolding in his country.

The Taoiseach welcomed Ukraine's application to join the EU; Sinn Féin called for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled; and People Before Profit TDs said they did not clap after Zelenskyy's speech in protest over EU sanctions.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj.

The ECDC and the EMA said that it is "too early" to consider using a fourth dose of mRNA Covid vaccines in the population, after NIAC recommended a second booster to those aged over 65.

There are some "unusual characteristics" to Dr Tony Holohan's new role with Trinity College, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said.

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for six counties on the west of the country, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous driving conditions.

WORLD

Source: Alessandra Tarantino

#SANCTIONS: The US announced new sanctions on Putin’s daughters – the EU is discussing a similar move – and on Russia’s largest financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank. The White House also said all new US investment in Russia is now prohibited.

#BRITISH BROADCASTING: There are divisions in the British Conservative Party over the privatisation of Channel 4, with the plans likely to face a bumpy ride in the House of Commons.

#BUCHAREST: A car collided into the gates of the Russian embassy in the Romanian capital, bursting into flames and killing the driver.

PARTING SHOT

Seanadóir Tom Clonan gave a speech in the Seanad yesterday that is being widely praised on social media today – you can watch it here.

Inspired by a painting in the Seanad, he spoke about his grandmother, who joined Cumann na mBan after the execution of the 1916 leaders, taught in the school’s first Gaelscoil on Stephen’s Green; and joined the original IRA in 1919, firebombing police stations across south County Dublin and north Co Wicklow.

“I like to think that she was a typical woman – a multitasker.”

She used to call Clonan “an gamhain breac”, the speckled calf, because of his freckles.